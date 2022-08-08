Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City of Asylum Jazz Harpists: The Music of Alice Coltrain

Jazz Harpists: The music of Alice Coltrane. Tue., Aug. 9. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org. Part of a series of concerts created by Yoko Suzuki, which explore seldom talked about female jazz composers and harpists, this show will spotlight the music of Alice Coltrane and the impact she made in the blues-based genre. The concert will open with a presentation on Coltrane from Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle, professor of African American music, jazz, and gender at Miami University.



Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine. Mon., Aug. 8. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 200 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $45.50-86. promowestlive.com. Together, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine are what your indie folk dreams are made of.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Fri., Aug. 12. 3 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $180-940. motley.com. I hope you’re ready to rock. This lineup of ’80s heavy metal bands is not only one for the books; it’s probably a show you won’t have the chance of seeing again. Dare I say ... it’s going to be legendary?

Long Hot Summer. Fri., Aug. 12. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. thunderbirdmusichall.com. It really has been one long, extremely hot summer. Let the smooth stylings of Jack Swing, Feralcat and the Wild, and Mani Bahia & the Mob cool you down.

Millvale Music Summer Picnic. Sat., Aug. 13. 4-10 p.m. Millvale Riverfront Park. 70 River Front Drive, Millvale. Free. facebook.com/millvalemusic. There’s just something about hearing live music in the sunny outdoors that makes it sound so much better. Enjoy beer, food trucks, and performances from Different Places in Space, Herbivore, Caleb Kopta, TK Kavi and The Kavilry, and Back Alley Sound.

Steel City Ska Fest 2022. Sat., Aug. 13. 5 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com. If you’re a ska fan, then you were probably already aware of this event. But just in case you weren’t, you’re welcome.

Stone Throwers. Sat., Aug. 13. 8-10:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $12-15. facebook.com/KingflySpirits. To celebrate the release of their new track “Mad,” local funky, soul band Stone Throwers is throwing a single release party with special guest, Chalk Dinosaur.