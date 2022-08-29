Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Ashley Osborn Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots. Wed., Aug. 31. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $37.50-123.25. twentyonepilots.com. You most likely know Twenty One Pilots from their 2015 hit “Stressed Out,” but the Grammy award-winning duo’s The Icy Tour stop in Pittsburgh is the perfect time to venture deeper into their world of alternative hip-hop and pop rock stylings.

The Beths. Wed., Aug. 31. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com. COVID restrictions may have been lifted; however, New Zealand's The Beths asked those who attend their dreamy indie pop show to please wear a mask when not drinking or eating.

Shane McLaughlin. Wed., Aug. 31. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. kingflyspirits.com. Buffalo Rose's Shane McLaughlin is venturing out for a solo show in Kingfly’s cozy living room.

Albert Cummings. Thu., Sept. 1. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $29-34. thunderbirdmusichall.com. In support of his new album, TEN, rock/blues guitarist Albert Cummings touches on in the ‘Burgh.

Monroeville Jazz Festival. Sat., Sept. 3. 2-8 p.m. Tall Trees Amphitheatre. Monroeville Community Park West. 2447 Tilbrook Road, Monroeville. Free. monroevillefoundation.org. Now in its 19th year, this free celebration of jazz features Hugo Cruz and Caminos, Jevon Rushton with Grace Elliott, Dr. Alton Merrell with Impact, and Lisa Ferraro with Houston Person.

