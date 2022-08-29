 Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

By

click to enlarge A man with short pink hair stands next to a man with short dark hair. Both are looking up, standing on metal steps inside of a compartment
Photo: Ashley Osborn
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots. Wed., Aug. 31. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $37.50-123.25. twentyonepilots.com. You most likely know Twenty One Pilots from their 2015 hit “Stressed Out,” but the Grammy award-winning duo’s The Icy Tour stop in Pittsburgh is the perfect time to venture deeper into their world of alternative hip-hop and pop rock stylings.

The Beths. Wed., Aug. 31. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20. spiritpgh.com. COVID restrictions may have been lifted; however, New Zealand's The Beths asked those who attend their dreamy indie pop show to please wear a mask when not drinking or eating.

Shane McLaughlin. Wed., Aug. 31. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. kingflyspirits.com. Buffalo Rose's Shane McLaughlin is venturing out for a solo show in Kingfly’s cozy living room.

Albert Cummings. Thu., Sept. 1. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $29-34. thunderbirdmusichall.com. In support of his new album, TEN, rock/blues guitarist Albert Cummings touches on in the ‘Burgh.

Monroeville Jazz Festival. Sat., Sept. 3. 2-8 p.m. Tall Trees Amphitheatre. Monroeville Community Park West. 2447 Tilbrook Road, Monroeville. Free. monroevillefoundation.org. Now in its 19th year, this free celebration of jazz features Hugo Cruz and Caminos, Jevon Rushton with Grace Elliott, Dr. Alton Merrell with Impact, and Lisa Ferraro with Houston Person.

Pittsburgh Reggae Festival. Sat., Sept. 3. 12-10 p.m. 260 Coal Hollow Road, Verona. $15-20. Search “Pittsburgh Reggae Festival” on Facebook. Nothing pairs better than a sunny day off and the sounds of reggae.

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Wine Bar Manager, Director of Programs, and more
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

“Bring earplugs”: Skull Fest brings punk, heavy metal to the ’Burgh

By Jordan Snowden

A man in a record story holding a vinyl album from the Adolescents and wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates retro baseball cap.

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Keepin’ it fun

By Mike Canton

Album cover of Ben Harper's Bloodline Maintenance shows a man and a little boy outside. The boy holds two toy shovels.

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 24-30, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

A comprehensive and utterly ridiculous 2022 Steelers Preview

A comprehensive and utterly ridiculous 2022 Steelers Preview

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals

Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals

By Sarah Connor

Pitt professor Angie Cruz brings candid story of working class immigrants to LitFest

Pitt professor Angie Cruz brings candid story of working class immigrants to LitFest

By Rege Behe

An insider’s guide to comedy open mics in Pittsburgh

An insider’s guide to comedy open mics in Pittsburgh

By Kate Hamilton

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation