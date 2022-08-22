Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

click to enlarge Detail from Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six's A Rose Among the Thorns album cover

Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. SouthSide Works. 424 S. 27th St., South Side. Free. wyep.org. Two weeks ago, alt-country band Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six released A Rose Among the Thorns, a collection of gospel covers reworked over the last 10 years with Getkin’s gospel choir at the Mosaic Community Church. The LP is not entirely covers, however. Getkin co-wrote the swelling tune “I Want to Be a Witness” with Jon Bindley of local country folk band Bindley Hardware Co. Dan Getkin and the Twelve Six celebrate the release during the Music on the Mon concert series, where they will be joined by Molly Alphabet, Kenny Stockard, and Steeltown Sweetboy.

River Jam Fundraiser Concert. Thu., Aug. 25. 5-7:30 p.m. Allegheny RiverTrail Park. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Donations requested. pittsburghoptimist.com. Hosted by Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation, this inaugural benefit concert features The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, John Vento Trio, The Untouchables, and Asphalt Rodeo.

Phat Man Dee. Thu., Aug. 25. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mansions on Fifth. 5105 Fifth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/MansionsonFifth. I’ll let you in on a little (maybe not so) secret. You don’t need to stay at this boutique luxury East End hotel to enjoy its Oak Room Pub. Pair one of their Prohibition-era classic cocktails with a ravishing jazz performance from Phat Man Dee.

Thundercat. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $32.50-85. promowestlive.com. It’s time to get funky! All jokes aside, Thundercat’s progressive R&B and soul stylings are so infectious, you’ll stand out if you’re not moving.

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Wiz Khalifa at KeyBank Pavilion in 2018

The Zells, Baglady, Common Loon, DJ Meindless Indulgence. Fri., Aug. 26. 7 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com. Say hello to new local band, Common Loon. Featuring members of Rave Ami, The Zells, and String Machine, this will be Common Loon’s debut performance.

My Politic. Sat., Aug. 27. 8 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10. mrsmalls.com. Performing for the first time ever in Pittsburgh is Nashville's folk duo My Politic. According to Lorie Liebig of fellow alt-weekly Nashville Scene, “My Politic has a style of intimate songwriting that’s often reminiscent of the late, great John Prine.” Give them a warm Pittsburgh welcome by checking out their show; maybe bring a burger topped with fries.

Anne Eliza & Rocket Loves Blue. Sat., Aug. 27. 8 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. Free. kingflyspirits.com. Date night made easy: Sip on local craft cocktails in Kingfly Spirits' cozy living room to the sounds of ambient pop duo Anne Eliza and Americana married couple, Rocket Loves Blue.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic. Sun., Aug. 28. 6:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $29.50-132.50. wizkhalifa.com. Wiz Khalifa and Logic have set out on their Vinyl Verse, and there’s a good chance this stop will be a special one — it’s Wiz’s hometown show, after all, and one of the openers, Fedd the God, is a Pittsburgh native too.