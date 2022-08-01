Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Clara Kent of Bounce House

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.



Machine Gun Kelly. Tue., Aug. 2. 7:30 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $28-133. ppgpaintsarena.com. Not going to lie; I mainly want to go to this concert to see MGK’s openers, Travis Barker and Willow. (Will we get a Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox sighting in Pittsburgh?)

Tough Pill. Fri., Aug. 5. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $5-10 suggested donation. facebook.com/gildedrecords. Unlike the name suggests, Will Yager’s experimental bass playing goes down real smooth. He is the latest act in the Tough Pill performance series hosted at different locations throughout Pittsburgh.

Steel City Kizomba Festival. Fri., Aug. 5-7. Various times. Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport. 1111 Airport Blvd., Coraopolis. $20-175. steel-city-kizomba.ticketleap.com. A music genre and dance style characterized by slow rhythmic beats with an electronic base, kizomba is hard not to move to. Special room rates are available at the Steel City Kizomba Festival’s venue, the Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport, so you don’t have to travel back to the city after a day of body shaking.

Charli XCX. Fri., Aug. 5. 7 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $34.50-85. promowestlive.com. This is where pop and dance music makes friends.

Forged Fest. Sat., Aug. 6. 4 p.m. Black Forge Coffee. 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $35. blackforgecoffee.com. The event page says it best: “$35 for a day of face melting.”

Kid Rock. Sat., Aug. 6. 7 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 PA-18, Burgettstown. $45-130. kidrock.com. Did you know Kid Rock released a new album titled Bad Reputation? He’s on tour in support of the release.

Freida Abtan. Sat., Aug. 6. 8 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $8-10. facebook.com/cattivopgh. If your head is pulsating (in a good way!) after this immersive night of alternative electronic, don’t say I didn’t warn you.