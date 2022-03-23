 Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds | Spring Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

click to enlarge Soccer Mommy - PHOTO: BRIAN ZIFF
Photo: Brian Ziff
Soccer Mommy
Spring is here, and so is the return of live music. Whether indoors or outdoors, touring and local musicians are returning to Pittsburgh venues after a long pandemic winter. In Allegheny County, cases of COVID-19 are currently at their lowest numbers since July 2021 — a good sign for spring concerts, according to Aaron Clark, the creative director of Lawrenceville music venue Spirit. “Artists are starting to feel comfortable playing shows again,” he says, “and the crowds are coming back.”

Before you buy a ticket to a concert, be sure to visit the venue’s website to check its vaccine and mask policies so you come to the show prepared, especially because another surge is always possible. But, for now, all signs are pointing to a sweet line-up for spring’s concert season, and we’re bringing you a list of some of the shows we’re especially excited about.

Sat., March 26

[Pop] Perfume Genius at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Sun., March 27

[Jazz] Phat Man Dee w/Roger Humphries, Reggie Watkins, more at Con Alma.
5 p.m. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com

[Electronic] Ata Kak w/DJ Pandemic Pete at The Andy Warhol Museum.
8 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org

Fri., April 1

[Pop Punk] Hit Like A Girl at The Mr. Roboto Project.
8 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com


[Alt Rock] Wolf Alice at Stage AE.
7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

[Funk] The Stone Throwers at Greer Cabaret Theater.
8 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

click to enlarge DJ Femi - PHOTO: SOPHROZINE PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo: Sophrozine Photography
DJ Femi

Sat., April 2

[Indie] Soccer Mommy at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

[Hip Hop] Soul Stage with JM the Poet, Treble NLS, DJ Femi at Greer Cabaret Theater.
8 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org

Mon., April 4

[Rock] Richie Ramone at Hard Rock Cafe.
7:30 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. druskyentertainment.com

Tue., April 5

[Indie] Routine Caffeine w/Wasted Space at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com

Wed. April 6

[Pop] Dummy w/The Gotobeds, Gaadge, Century III at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall.
8 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com

click to enlarge Ky Vöss - PHOTO: SAM COPE
Photo: Sam Cope
Ky Vöss

Thu., April 7

[Synth Pop] Ky Vöss at The Government Center.
8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com

Fri., April 8

[Country] Sierra Ferrell at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

click to enlarge The Clarks
The Clarks

Fri., April 8-Sat., April 9

[Rock] The Clarks w/Freddie Nelson at Crafthouse Stage & Grill.
8:30 p.m. 5024 Curry Road, Baldwin. crafthousepgh.com

Sat., April 9

[Emo] Retirement Party at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Sun., April 10

[Rock] Yasmin Nur at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com

Mon., April 11

[Post-punk] Soft Kill at Spirit.
7 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge The Temptations - PHOTO: JAY GILBERT
Photo: Jay Gilbert
The Temptations

Thu., April 14

[Motown] The Temptations and The Four Tops at Heinz Hall.
7:30 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. pittsburghsymphony.org

[Rock] Jack White at the Petersen Events Center.
7:30 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com

Wed., April 20

[Folk Rock] Amos Lee at Byham Theater.
7:30 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. trustarts.org

Fri., April 22

[Rap] Saba at the Roxian Theatre.
7 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxiantheatre.com

Suzanne Vega - PHOTO COURTESY OF GEORGE HOLZ
Photo Courtesy of George Holz
Suzanne Vega

Mon., April 25

[Folk] Suzanne Vega at The Oaks Theater.
8 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com

Thu., April 28

[Punk] The Bouncing Souls at Spirit.
8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

Thu., May 5

[Pop] Japanese Breakfast at Roxian Theatre.
7 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxiantheatre.com

click to enlarge Valerie June - PHOTO: JACOB BLICKENSTAFF
Photo: Jacob Blickenstaff
Valerie June

Fri., May 6

[Folk] Valerie June at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.
8 p.m. 510 E 10th Ave., Munhall. librarymusichall.com

[Gospel] The Clark Sisters at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
7:30 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. aacc-awc.org

[Country] Sarah Shook & The Disarmers at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com

Sat., May 7

[Pop] Aly & AJ at Stage AE.
7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

[R&B] Joy Oladukun at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.
7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Wed., May 11

[Alt metal] Deftones at The Petersen Events Center.
7 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com

Thu., May 12

[Soul] Avery Sunshine at August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
8 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. aacc-awc.org

click to enlarge Pittonkatonk - CP PHOTO: ANNIE BREWER
CP Photo: Annie Brewer
Pittonkatonk

Sat., May 14

[Fest] Pittonkatonk at Vietnam Veterans Pavilion.
1 p.m. Schenley Park, Oakland. flow.page/pittonkatonk


[Rock] Foo Fighters at the Pavilion at Star Lake.
6:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. livenation.com

click to enlarge Squirrel Flower - PHOTO: TONJE THILESEN
Photo: Tonje Thilesen
Squirrel Flower

Sun., May 15

[Indie] Squirrel Flower at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com

[Hip Hop] EarthGang at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

Wed., May 18

[Country] Paul Cauthen at Spirit.
6:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

Sun., May 22

[Pop] Slayyyter at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.
7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Mon., May 23

[Blues Rock] Handsome Jack at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com

Tue., May 24

[Punk] Stuck Lucky, Flying Raccoon Suit, Dissidente at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com

click to enlarge The Commonheart - PHOTO: JUSTIN BOYD
Photo: Justin Boyd
The Commonheart

Sat., May 28

[Blues Rock] The Commonheart w/Jack Swing, Limousine Beach at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

Wed., June 1

[Pop Punk] New Found Glory at the Roxian Theatre.
6:30 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. livenation.com

click to enlarge Jessie J and VINCINT at Pride on the Shore
Jessie J and VINCINT at Pride on the Shore

Fri., June 3

[Fest] Pride on the Shore at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. prideontheshorepgh.com
[Rock] Steve Earle & The Dukes at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille.
8 p.m. 3385 Babcock Blvd., Warrendale. druskyentertainment.com

Sun., June 12

[Alt Rock] Wallows at Stage AE.
6:30 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

Wed., June 15

[Folk] The Lumineers at The Pavilion at Star Lake.
7:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. livenation.com

