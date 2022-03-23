Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

Before you buy a ticket to a concert, be sure to visit the venue’s website to check its vaccine and mask policies so you come to the show prepared, especially because another surge is always possible. But, for now, all signs are pointing to a sweet line-up for spring’s concert season, and we’re bringing you a list of some of the shows we’re especially excited about.
Sat., March 26
[Pop] Perfume Genius at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Sun., March 27
[Jazz] Phat Man Dee w/Roger Humphries, Reggie Watkins, more at Con Alma.
5 p.m. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com
[Electronic] Ata Kak w/DJ Pandemic Pete at The Andy Warhol Museum.
8 p.m. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
Fri., April 1
[Pop Punk] Hit Like A Girl at The Mr. Roboto Project.
8 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
[Alt Rock] Wolf Alice at Stage AE.
7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
[Funk] The Stone Throwers at Greer Cabaret Theater.
8 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Sat., April 2
[Indie] Soccer Mommy at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
[Hip Hop] Soul Stage with JM the Poet, Treble NLS, DJ Femi at Greer Cabaret Theater.
8 p.m. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
Mon., April 4
[Rock] Richie Ramone at Hard Rock Cafe.
7:30 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. druskyentertainment.com
Tue., April 5
[Indie] Routine Caffeine w/Wasted Space at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Wed. April 6
[Pop] Dummy w/The Gotobeds, Gaadge, Century III at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall.
8 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Thu., April 7
[Synth Pop] Ky Vöss at The Government Center.
8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Fri., April 8
[Country] Sierra Ferrell at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Fri., April 8-Sat., April 9
[Rock] The Clarks w/Freddie Nelson at Crafthouse Stage & Grill.
8:30 p.m. 5024 Curry Road, Baldwin. crafthousepgh.com
Sat., April 9
[Emo] Retirement Party at Mr. Smalls Theatre.
8 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Sun., April 10
[Rock] Yasmin Nur at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Mon., April 11
[Post-punk] Soft Kill at Spirit.
7 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Thu., April 14
[Motown] The Temptations and The Four Tops at Heinz Hall.
7:30 p.m. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. pittsburghsymphony.org
[Rock] Jack White at the Petersen Events Center.
7:30 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com
Wed., April 20
[Folk Rock] Amos Lee at Byham Theater.
7:30 p.m. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. trustarts.org
Fri., April 22
[Rap] Saba at the Roxian Theatre.
7 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxiantheatre.com
Mon., April 25
[Folk] Suzanne Vega at The Oaks Theater.
8 p.m. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Thu., April 28
[Punk] The Bouncing Souls at Spirit.
8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Thu., May 5
[Pop] Japanese Breakfast at Roxian Theatre.
7 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxiantheatre.com
Fri., May 6
[Folk] Valerie June at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.
8 p.m. 510 E 10th Ave., Munhall. librarymusichall.com
[Gospel] The Clark Sisters at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
7:30 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. aacc-awc.org
[Country] Sarah Shook & The Disarmers at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Sat., May 7
[Pop] Aly & AJ at Stage AE.
7 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
[R&B] Joy Oladukun at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.
7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Wed., May 11
[Alt metal] Deftones at The Petersen Events Center.
7 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com
Thu., May 12
[Soul] Avery Sunshine at August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
8 p.m. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. aacc-awc.org
Sat., May 14
[Fest] Pittonkatonk at Vietnam Veterans Pavilion.
1 p.m. Schenley Park, Oakland. flow.page/pittonkatonk
[Rock] Foo Fighters at the Pavilion at Star Lake.
6:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. livenation.com
Sun., May 15
[Indie] Squirrel Flower at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
[Hip Hop] EarthGang at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
Wed., May 18
[Country] Paul Cauthen at Spirit.
6:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Sun., May 22
[Pop] Slayyyter at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.
7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Mon., May 23
[Blues Rock] Handsome Jack at Club Cafe.
8 p.m. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Tue., May 24
[Punk] Stuck Lucky, Flying Raccoon Suit, Dissidente at The Mr. Roboto Project.
7 p.m. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Sat., May 28
[Blues Rock] The Commonheart w/Jack Swing, Limousine Beach at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
Wed., June 1
[Pop Punk] New Found Glory at the Roxian Theatre.
6:30 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. livenation.com
Fri., June 3
[Fest] Pride on the Shore at Stage AE.
6 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. prideontheshorepgh.com
[Rock] Steve Earle & The Dukes at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille.
8 p.m. 3385 Babcock Blvd., Warrendale. druskyentertainment.com
Sun., June 12
[Alt Rock] Wallows at Stage AE.
6:30 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
Wed., June 15
[Folk] The Lumineers at The Pavilion at Star Lake.
7:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. livenation.com