Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

click to enlarge Photo: Brian Ziff Soccer Mommy

Sat., March 26



Sun., March 27



Fri., April 1



click to enlarge Photo: Sophrozine Photography DJ Femi

Sat., April 2



Mon., April 4



Tue., April 5



Wed. April 6



click to enlarge Photo: Sam Cope Ky Vöss

Thu., April 7



Fri., April 8



click to enlarge The Clarks

Fri., April 8-Sat., April 9



Sat., April 9



Sun., April 10



Mon., April 11



click to enlarge Photo: Jay Gilbert The Temptations

Thu., April 14



Wed., April 20



Fri., April 22



Photo Courtesy of George Holz Suzanne Vega

Mon., April 25



Thu., April 28



Thu., May 5



click to enlarge Photo: Jacob Blickenstaff Valerie June

Fri., May 6



Sat., May 7



Wed., May 11



7 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com



Thu., May 12



click to enlarge CP Photo: Annie Brewer Pittonkatonk

Sat., May 14





[Rock] Foo Fighters at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

6:30 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. livenation.com

click to enlarge Photo: Tonje Thilesen Squirrel Flower

Sun., May 15



Wed., May 18



Sun., May 22



Mon., May 23



Tue., May 24



click to enlarge Photo: Justin Boyd The Commonheart

Sat., May 28



Wed., June 1



click to enlarge Jessie J and VINCINT at Pride on the Shore

Fri., June 3



Sun., June 12



Wed., June 15



Spring is here, and so is the return of live music. Whether indoors or outdoors, touring and local musicians are returning to Pittsburgh venues after a long pandemic winter. In Allegheny County, cases of COVID-19 are currently at their lowest numbers since July 2021 — a good sign for spring concerts, according to Aaron Clark, the creative director of Lawrenceville music venue Spirit. “Artists are starting to feel comfortable playing shows again,” he says, “and the crowds are coming back.”Before you buy a ticket to a concert, be sure to visit the venue’s website to check its vaccine and mask policies so you come to the show prepared, especially because another surge is always possible. But, for now, all signs are pointing to a sweet line-up for spring’s concert season, and we’re bringing you a list of some of the shows we’re especially excited about.[Pop]at Mr. Smalls Theatre.[Jazz]at Con Alma.[Electronic]at The Andy Warhol Museum.[Pop Punk]at The Mr. Roboto Project.[Alt Rock]at Stage AE.[Funk]at Greer Cabaret Theater.[Indie]at Mr. Smalls Theatre.[Hip Hop]at Greer Cabaret Theater.[Rock]at Hard Rock Cafe.[Indie]at The Mr. Roboto Project.[Pop]at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall.[Synth Pop]at The Government Center.[Country]at Mr. Smalls Theatre.[Rock]at Crafthouse Stage & Grill.[Emo]at Mr. Smalls Theatre.[Rock]at The Mr. Roboto Project.[Post-punk]at Spirit.[Motown]at Heinz Hall.[Rock]at the Petersen Events Center.[Folk Rock]at Byham Theater.[Rap]at the Roxian Theatre.[Folk]at The Oaks Theater.[Punk]at Spirit.[Pop]at Roxian Theatre.[Folk]at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.[Gospel]at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center.[Country]at Club Cafe.[Pop]at Stage AE.[R&B]at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.[Alt metal]at The Petersen Events Center.[Soul]at August Wilson African American Cultural Center.[Fest]at Vietnam Veterans Pavilion.[Indie]at Club Cafe.[Hip Hop]at Stage AE.[Country]at Spirit.[Pop]at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall.[Blues Rock]at Club Cafe.[Punk]at The Mr. Roboto Project.[Blues Rock]at Stage AE.[Pop Punk]at the Roxian Theatre.[Fest]at Stage AE.[Rock]at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille.[Alt Rock]at Stage AE.[Folk]at The Pavilion at Star Lake.