Pittsburgh's Planning Commission advances Oakland Plan | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's Planning Commission advances Oakland Plan

click to enlarge North Oakland as seen from the Cathedral of Learning - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
North Oakland as seen from the Cathedral of Learning

The city of Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission has announced that it's adopted the Oakland Plan with conditions, following a two-year-long community process.

The Planning Commission also made a recommendation to city council to approve the related zoning amendments that will establish three new base zoning districts and to expand the Inclusionary Zoning Overlay District into Oakland.

“The Oakland Plan and associated Zoning proposals will guide development and investment over the next 10 years,” said Deputy Director Andrew Dash in a press release. “The adoption of the plan represents a huge public investment in the future of Oakland and the zoning changes provide us with new tools to prioritize job creation, affordable housing, and livability.”

The plan is an ambitious long-term proposal that aims to improve Oakland and all of its communities.

According to a press release, the plan builds on a decade of neighborhood planning efforts led by the city’s Department of City Planning and touches on 40 topics centered around “community, development, mobility, and infrastructure.”

Some of the themes of the plan include growing housing and job opportunities, using public and private investments to increase livability through new and improved open spaces, and reimagining mobility systems to improve safety and comfort.

The plan also aims to address inequities for Black residents and students, and to create a more welcoming environment for the growing immigrant and newcomer population in the neighborhood.

To meet the conditions for approval, DCP will revisit the plan’s vision statement to strengthen and make sure it reflects the diverse needs of the Oakland community. Conditions for the zoning amendments will be addressed with the proposal that is presented to the city council.

For those interested in seeing the Oakland Plan, visit the EngagePGH website.

