 Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022
CP Design: Lucy Chen

Pittsburgh has a reputation built on sports, steel, and ketchup. But cities are not defined by winning teams, industries, or condiments. People define them. Each year, the Pittsburgh City Paper looks for those locals who made a big difference over the last 12 months.

The City Paper team chose People of the Year candidates who devoted 2022 to workers’ and reproductive rights, made positive shifts in the arts, and scored historic wins in politics and other fields.

This issue includes profiles of La'Tasha D. Mayes, voted in as the first out Black lesbian to serve in the state House of Representatives, and Crystal Grabowski, a healthcare assistant fighting for Planned Parenthood patients and workers. It also includes exceptional figures in the categories of Labor, Music, Food and Drink, Business, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Literature.

CP feels proud to present a posthumous tribute to Celeste Scott, a longtime local activist and community organizer who passed away in November.

Please join us in honoring the people working to make this city a better place for everyone.

Pittsburgh City Paper Editorial Staff
Amanda Waltz, Jamie Wiggan, Jordana Rosenfeld, Lucy Chen, Hannah Kinney-Kobre, Jared Wickerham

Click the links to read more about each pick

Tags

Related Content

Labor Choir: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Music

By Matthew Monroy

Labor Choir: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Music

Celeste Scott: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Activism

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Celeste Scott: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Activism

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

By Jamie Wiggan

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

Joseph Hall: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Performing Arts

By Amanda Waltz

Joseph Hall: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Performing Arts

More from Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

JADED: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Visual Arts

By Amanda Waltz

JADED: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Visual Arts

Crystal Grabowski: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Health

By Jamie Wiggan

Crystal Grabowski: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Health

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

By Jamie Wiggan

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

Necromancer Brewing: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Food + Drink

By Owen Gabbey

Necromancer Brewing: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Food + Drink

Starbucks Union Workers: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Labor

By Alice Crow

Starbucks Union Workers: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Labor

Joseph Hall: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Performing Arts

By Amanda Waltz

Joseph Hall: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Performing Arts

Celeste Scott: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Activism

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Celeste Scott: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Activism

La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics

By Jordana Rosenfeld

La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics

Labor Choir: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Music

By Matthew Monroy

Labor Choir: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Music

Pittsburgh Prison Book Project: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Literature

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Pittsburgh Prison Book Project: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Literature
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year
All Specials & Guides

Current Issue

This Week

  • December 21- 3, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Prison Book Project: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Literature

Pittsburgh Prison Book Project: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Literature

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

Salem's Market & Grill: Pittsburgh's People of the Year in Business

By Jamie Wiggan

La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics

La'Tasha D. Mayes: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Politics

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Necromancer Brewing: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Food + Drink

Necromancer Brewing: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Food + Drink

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation