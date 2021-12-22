 Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Theater | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Theater

Monteze Freeland is a shining voice in the city's performance scene

By

click to enlarge Monteze Freeland - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Monteze Freeland
Monteze Freeland seems to be everywhere in the Pittsburgh theater scene. And recent developments demonstrate how his star has risen as a local actor, director, and playwright, with a background that includes working with Quantum Theatre, PICT, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company, Prime Stage Theatre, and others. Freeland, a Baltimore native and Point Park University graduate, is currently serving as co-artistic director at South Side’s City Theatre. Throughout 2021, he has also consistently advocated for diverse creative voices in the city. In May, Freeland, who is Black, helped form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color to support arts administrators of color in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. “Arts makers bear a greater responsibility to our communities than ever before, and it will require collective work to break the barriers to equal access and foster an inherent culture of inclusivity,” said Freeland in a press release. And in October, New Hazlett Theater reopened with the premiere of Kalopsia The Musical, a show Freeland wrote the script and lyrics for that brought awareness to mental health stigma in the Black community.
citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org/biography/monteze-freeland

Trending

Speaking of...

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 2-8

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 2-8

Quantum Theatre searches for Tank Man with Chimerica

By Amanda Waltz

Quantum Theatre searches for Tank Man with Chimerica

Kinetic Theatre gives insight to literary legends with Oscar and Walt

By Tia Bailey

Kinetic Theatre gives insight to literary legends with Oscar and Walt (2)

Prime Stage demystifies star with Karloff: The Man and The Monster

By Amanda Waltz

Prime Stage demystifies star with Karloff: The Man and The Monster
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

People of the Year

By CP Staff

People of the Year

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

By CP Staff

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

By Dani Janae

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

By Amanda Waltz

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation