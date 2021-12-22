Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Lake Lewis
sarah huny young, aka HUNY
In years past, Pittsburghers might have known sarah huny young’s work best as a photographer and artist. She’s received numerous recognitions and grants for her portraits celebrating Black women and LGBTQ communities. Last year, young also helped to create the PGH Artists Emergency Fund
to help the local arts community who relied on income from gig performances recover from the pandemic. But in 2021, her work as a DJ and event producer under the moniker HUNY was what really shone. As vaccines were distributed and venues started opening their doors, HUNY hit the ground running, planning and hosting events almost immediately. HUNY can often be found at Spirit or at COBRA with a fire set and dressed to the nines. She’s one of the names behind Most Beautifullest, a Black, queer, and femme-led DJ collective here in the city. It’s a prime example of HUNY always making a point to lift up other Black femme DJs and artists trying to get in the door, which also always results in a one-of-a-kind party.
instagram.com/hunyrocks