 Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music

HUNY transitions from behind the camera to the front of the stage

By

click to enlarge sarah huny young, aka HUNY - CP PHOTO: LAKE LEWIS
CP Photo: Lake Lewis
sarah huny young, aka HUNY
In years past, Pittsburghers might have known sarah huny young’s work best as a photographer and artist. She’s received numerous recognitions and grants for her portraits celebrating Black women and LGBTQ communities. Last year, young also helped to create the PGH Artists Emergency Fund to help the local arts community who relied on income from gig performances recover from the pandemic. But in 2021, her work as a DJ and event producer under the moniker HUNY was what really shone. As vaccines were distributed and venues started opening their doors, HUNY hit the ground running, planning and hosting events almost immediately. HUNY can often be found at Spirit or at COBRA with a fire set and dressed to the nines. She’s one of the names behind Most Beautifullest, a Black, queer, and femme-led DJ collective here in the city. It’s a prime example of HUNY always making a point to lift up other Black femme DJs and artists trying to get in the door, which also always results in a one-of-a-kind party.
instagram.com/hunyrocks

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Nov. 18-21)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Club Cafe, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, and more (Nov. 18-21)

Fried pizza, doggie ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Fried pizza, doggie ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Helltown, and more (Oct. 21-23) (2)

moon baby to release new album The One You Need with Pittsburgh launch party

By Dani Janae

moon baby to release new album The One You Need with Pittsburgh launch party (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

People of the Year

By CP Staff

People of the Year

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Theater

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Theater
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

By CP Staff

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

By Dani Janae

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

By Amanda Waltz

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation