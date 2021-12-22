 Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Health | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Health

Dr. Jim Withers is taking health care to the streets

By

click to enlarge Dr. Jim Withers - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dr. Jim Withers
The past year has not been easy for those without housing. Those experiencing homelessness have been at higher risk to contract COVID-19, and housing protections have mostly come to an end. Dr. Jim Withers, the founder of Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net, has been providing health care for people experiencing homelessness for over 20 years. And while that work has always felt necessary, this past year showed Withers’ dedication even during one of the world’s worst health crises. He spends hours with his patients, and his commitment throughout the pandemic to make sure the city’s homeless population is vaccinated has been something to behold. As he wrote on his blog at the start of the pandemic, “These are the times that reveal the sacred calling of health care.” Withers answered that call, and appears dedicated to do so in perpetuity. After being named a CNN Hero in 2015, he said, “The real heroes are our brothers and sisters who suffer while we stand by and judge them from a distance.”
streetmedicine.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Where to donate coats and other winter clothing

By Hannah Lynn

Where to donate coats and other winter clothing

It's about to get really cold in Pittsburgh - here's where area homeless people (and pets) can find shelter

By Amanda Waltz

Free hats, gloves, and scarves hang outside the Catholic Charities' Winter Warming Station on Liberty Avenue.
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

People of the Year

By CP Staff

People of the Year

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Visual Arts

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Music
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

20 unique gift ideas to liven up your holiday shopping

By CP Staff

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

Ultimate Pittsburgh Holiday Mixtape: Festive tunes with local history

By Dani Janae

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

Six snack trays for the perfect home holiday party

By Amanda Waltz

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

Seven ways to give back to Pittsburghers in need this holiday season

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation