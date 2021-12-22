Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2021: Business

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Christine and Brigette Bethea, owners of Argyle Studio
Amid universities, medical centers, and chain stores and restaurants, mother and daughter duo Christine and Brigette Bethea brought a refreshing new addition to Oakland’s business district in 2021. Argyle Studio
, their pop-up store with items from over 30 local artists and makers, launched in May and provided a source of visibility and income for working artists whose finances took a hit during the pandemic. The shop offers a wide selection of offerings including handmade ceramics, arts and prints, pet items, and fashion and jewelry, and almost 100% of the sales go directly to its vendors. Argyle also makes a point to showcase artists from a variety of ages and backgrounds. Brigette and Christine, who are Black, want the shop to be “multigenerational” and a place where all “races, ethnicities, and cultures” can feel comfortable shopping and showcasing their work. As of July 2021, 50% of Argyle’s vendors identified as BIPOC, and the shop also features work from members of the LGBTQ community.
popupargyle.com