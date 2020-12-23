 Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Visual Arts | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Visual Arts

BOOM Concepts provided support to local Black creative entrepreneurs, small businesses, and the community

By

click to enlarge BOOM Concepts’ Thomas Agnew and D.S. Kinsel - CP PHOTO: LAKE LEWIS
CP Photo: Lake Lewis
BOOM Concepts’ Thomas Agnew and D.S. Kinsel
Since opening in 2014, BOOM Concepts has seen its fair share of adversity, from being one of the few Black-owned and run spaces in a historically racist city, to surviving the problematic Penn Avenue reconstruction project that impacted many businesses and arts venues in Garfield. It's no surprise, then, that BOOM co-founders DS Kinsel and J. Thomas Agnew sprang into action during the pandemic, providing support to local Black creative entrepreneurs, small businesses, and the community with everything from fundraising to helping distribute meals to those in need. The arts hub also expanded its reach this year by organizing Black-led mural projects at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Rankin, facilitating a new exhibition at the City of Asylum in the North Side, and partnering with the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. In 2021, BOOM foresees rolling out more public art projects, running an artist-in-residence program, and providing the Pittsburgh arts community with business and professional development, and more opportunities for people to create and experiment. “We're always very open with our strategies,” says Kinsel. “We're a DM or a door knock away.”

Trending

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief
Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news
McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts
Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

By Ryan Deto

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Sponsored

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

By Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Randy Baumman from the WDVE Morning Show, Troy Polamalu, and author Jim Wexell

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation