 Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Politics | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Politics

State Rep. Ed Gainey uses his platform to not only educate, but to uplift his community

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh_s-people-of-the-year-pittsburgh-city-politics-ed-gainey-2.jpg
Recognition for State Rep. Ed Gainey is long overdue. He has been a consistent fighter for workers, for his community, for public transit, for anti-racist efforts, for criminal justice reform, for just about every issue progressives hold dear. And he does it without hogging the spotlight. Take, for example, an amendment Gainey advocated for this October: decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana in the state’s DUI law. That bill passed the Republican-controlled state House with overwhelming Democratic support and some Republicans crossing the aisle. It never got a concurrence vote in the Senate, but Gainey’s support helped to bring together a coalition, and that’s worth celebrating. Plus, just listen to him speak at a rally or protest. His speeches rile up the crowd. This year in particular, his “CommUnity” good news social media posts have also been a constant source of positivity throughout the pandemic. He continuously uses his platform to not only educate, but to uplift his community. He’s inspiring while staying under the radar, and that’s a perfect formula in Pittsburgh politics.

Trending

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief
Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news
McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts
Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

By Ryan Deto

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Sponsored

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

By Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Randy Baumman from the WDVE Morning Show, Troy Polamalu, and author Jim Wexell

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation