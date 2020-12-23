Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Politics

Recognition for State Rep. Ed Gainey is long overdue. He has been a consistent fighter for workers, for his community, for public transit, for anti-racist efforts, for criminal justice reform, for just about every issue progressives hold dear. And he does it without hogging the spotlight. Take, for example, an amendment
Gainey advocated for this October: decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana in the state’s DUI law. That bill passed the Republican-controlled state House with overwhelming Democratic support and some Republicans crossing the aisle. It never got a concurrence vote in the Senate, but Gainey’s support helped to bring together a coalition, and that’s worth celebrating. Plus, just listen to him speak at a rally or protest. His speeches rile up the crowd. This year in particular, his “CommUnity” good news social media posts have also been a constant source of positivity throughout the pandemic. He continuously uses his platform to not only educate, but to uplift his community. He’s inspiring while staying under the radar, and that’s a perfect formula in Pittsburgh politics.