 Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink

Don Mahaney of Scratch & Co. served his community’s needs throughout the pandemic

By

click to enlarge Don Mahaney, owner of Scratch & Co. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Don Mahaney, owner of Scratch & Co.
“Pivot” has been the word of the year for the food industry, and Don Mahaney of Scratch & Co. has championed it, serving his community with every step. In March, Mahaney responded to the needs of neighbors by converting his Troy Hill eatery in Pittsburgh’s North Side to a grocery stocked with hard-to-find goods, toiletries, and a variety of prepared foods. As people struggled with a loss of income, he instituted a temporary “pay-what-you-can” model. He also started doing weekly runs up city steps, raising money to provide meals for those who were food insecure. To help parents manage work and schooling from home, Mahaney designed a subscription box filled with five days of nutritious lunch food. Collaborations, kits, meal donations, and delivery services were constantly added to the restaurant’s bill of offerings, running alongside the reopening for in-person dining in June. This all led to Scratch Food + Beverage rebranding to Scratch & Co. to better represent Mahaney’s commitment to community and collaboration.

Trending

People of the Year
Takeout Review: A meatball from LeoGreta
Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief
Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news
McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

People of the Year

By CP Staff

People of the Year

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

By Ryan Deto

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Sponsored

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

By Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Randy Baumman from the WDVE Morning Show, Troy Polamalu, and author Jim Wexell

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation