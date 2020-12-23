 Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business | Pittsburgh’s People of the Year | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Business

Kyley Coleman’s Instagram account @blackowned.pgh has had a lasting impact on the community

By

click to enlarge @blackowned.pgh founder Kyley Coleman - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
@blackowned.pgh founder Kyley Coleman
During the continued reckoning against racist police violence this summer, something else started to happen. Anger spread further, and racism in businesses, publications, and other arenas was also called out. There were also calls to support more Black businesses, which is partially what inspired college student Kyley Coleman in May to create the Instagram account @blackowned.pgh as a resource to highlight everything from yoga studios to ice cream shops with Black owners. Since its creation, the account has amassed over 20,000 followers and has had a lasting impact on the community. Mo Rabinovitz, owner of Curated Flame, told Pittsburgh City Paper in October that his Millvale business was boosted after being featured by Black Owned PGH in July, with customers still coming in months later. While the pandemic has thrown a hitch in everyone's plans, Coleman still hopes to expand Black Owned PGH. This summer, she organized a pop-up marketplace in Homewood, with 50 Black-owned businesses and performances from Black artists. In July, Coleman told City Paper she was hoping to turn Black Owned PGH into a website and an app. Ultimately, as the Instagram account's description says, it's a project to help "work towards economic equity for the Black community."

Trending

Pittsburgh venues celebrate passage of Save our Stages Act for economic relief
Fig & Ash launches pay-it-forward program, a Christmas tree made out of bread, and more Pittsburgh food news
McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts
Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh’s People of the Year

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Literature

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Food and Drink

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Health

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Health
More »
More Pittsburgh’s People of the Year »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 23- 5, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

McKeesport checkpoints and warrantless searches in response to shot police officer potentially unconstitutional, say experts

By Ryan Deto

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Sponsored

How to Get a Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

By Pennsylvania Marijuana Card

Randy Baumman from the WDVE Morning Show, Troy Polamalu, and author Jim Wexell

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu recognized in new biography as extraordinary on and off the field

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation