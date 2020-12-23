Pittsburgh’s People of the Year 2020: Activism

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Members of 1Hood
Where wasn’t 1Hood this year? The activist organization had a presence at dozens of Black Lives Matter protests throughout Pittsburgh, and served as an ally for other burgeoning activists. 1Hood also accomplished an extensive Get Out The Vote effort for the 2020 election cycle, using live forums on social media and events near satellite voting offices in Allegheny County as a way to encourage people to vote early and turn in mail-in ballots. In April, 1Hood distributed thousands of KN95 masks
to essential workers in Pittsburgh because “the virus is disproportionately impacting Black and Brown people across the country, some of whom do not have access to personal protective equipment,” according to CEO Jasiri X. The organization also started a Virtual Town Hall
, broadcast weekly on Facebook and YouTube, to help address Black Pittsburghers’ concerns about the pandemic, with health experts, scholars, and activists helping to break down issues and provide answers. Their activism throughout this year has been accessible and multifaceted.