Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

An ongoing file of the best (and worst) city lists Pittsburgh gets ranked on in 2022

click to enlarge "The best city in the world" - Pittsburgh City Paper - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
"The best city in the world" - Pittsburgh City Paper
It's neverending. Year after year, month after month, Pittsburgh is named the best (or worst) city on a national list. Sometimes they're legit, but more times than not, the rankings are sponsored by a questionable marketing campaign.

Sure, we love a slice from Iron Born as much as the next person, but was anyone else surprised that the city was crowned second place on rent.com's "Best Cities for Pizza" list in December 2021? And do you think tourism grew when hotwire.com named Pittsburgh the eighth "Best Mid-sized City for a Quickie Getaway" in October 2021?

We're curious what else the city is gaining notoriety for around the globe, so we're going to do our best to document every Best or Worst ranking for Pittsburgh that we spot online or that comes across our inboxes in 2022 below.
We're No. 9!
"Pittsburgh residents rank ninth in America for being overly concerned about crime," according to a study by Batten, a security company
Source: Email, Jan. 5

