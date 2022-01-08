Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Sure, we love a slice from Iron Born as much as the next person, but was anyone else surprised that the city was crowned second place on rent.com's "Best Cities for Pizza" list in December 2021? And do you think tourism grew when hotwire.com named Pittsburgh the eighth "Best Mid-sized City for a Quickie Getaway" in October 2021?
We're curious what else the city is gaining notoriety for around the globe, so we're going to do our best to document every Best or Worst ranking for Pittsburgh that we spot online or that comes across our inboxes in 2022 below.
We're No. 9!
"Pittsburgh residents rank ninth in America for being overly concerned about crime," according to a study by Batten, a security company