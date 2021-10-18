Pittsburgh’s longtime U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle is retiring and won’t seek re-election

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham State Rep. Mike Doyle speaking at a "Defending The Right To Choose" abortion rights rally and protest on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021 in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Doyle has had a pretty progressive voting record in Congress, especially over the last several years, and has maintained a solid base of support throughout his career on Capitol Hill. He has been one of the most consistent sponsors of legislation to create a single-payer health system in America, and has taken up issues like protecting net neutrality. Doyle currently serves as the Chair of the House’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.







"He is the best Congressman that Pittsburgh has ever had,” said Fitzgerald. “Today’s announcement by Congressman Doyle truly marks the end of an era," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a statement. Fitzgerald named Doyle one of his mentors, saying Pittsburgh owes a "great deal" to him, naming contributions like development in East Liberty, funding for the North Shore Connector, and investments in technological innovations and robotics in Hazelwood Green and Lawrenceville.