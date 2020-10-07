 Pittsburgh’s Little Italy Days festival canceled for 2020 | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s Little Italy Days festival canceled for 2020

By

click to enlarge Little Italy sign in Bloomfield - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERMAN
CP photo: Jared Wickerman
Little Italy sign in Bloomfield
After initially being rescheduled from its usual slot in August to the second weekend in October, the Little Italy Days festival in Bloomfield has been canceled this year.

Festival organizer Sal Richetti said the festival has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions, and worries about the safety of festival attendees.

Allegheny County is still seeing dozens of new COVID-19 cases each day.


Little Italy Days regularly attracts more than 100,000 attendees over four days. There are dozens of booths, food vendors, and music acts. Crowds are a very jammed pack on Liberty Avenue during the festivities.

In July, Richetti announced that he was moving the festival to what would be this weekend. But the Little Italy Days website says “continuing restriction on large events because COVID-19, have forced us to postpone the festival until 2021."

Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new guidelines for large gatherings at outdoor venues, but there are still restrictions that limit crowds. The Steelers can have up to 7,500 fans at Heinz Field, for example. This news also comes too close to Little Italy Days' planned festivities for Richetti to schedule a festival this weekend.

Richetti is hopeful that Little Italy Days, which won Best Festival this year in Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best Of readers poll, will return next year, hopefully to its usual slot in the third weekend in August. “It’s gonna be a great festival next year,” says Richetti.

Trending

Best of Pittsburgh: Food and Drink
Best of Pittsburgh: Goods and Services
Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife
Best of Pittsburgh: People and Places
Reel Q LGBT Film Festival goes virtual for its 35th year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By Ryan Deto

Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Steelers to allow 5,500 fans at future home games after COVID restrictions lessened

By Ryan Deto

Steelers enter Heinz Field on Sept. 20

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

Port Authority looking to hire first-ever Director of Equity and Inclusion

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation