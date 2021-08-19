 Pittsburgh’s Garbage Olympics is growing and is looking for more participants | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s Garbage Olympics is growing and is looking for more participants

By

click to enlarge The East Liberty team's haul from a recent Garbage Olympics - PHOTO: COURTESY GARBAGE OLYMPICS
Photo: courtesy Garbage Olympics
The East Liberty team's haul from a recent Garbage Olympics
The 2020 Olympics may have come to an end, but Pittsburgh is hosting their own competitive Olympics, just replacing the sports with collecting trash around the city.

“Through the astounding amount of trash picked up with the Garbage Olympics over the course of only 2 hours every year, we've been able to make the case to local government that this is a problem that needs more resources, more personnel, more everything for the quality of life of Pittsburgh residents,” says Christopher B. Mitchell, who works for Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works.

Over 20 neighborhoods around Pittsburgh are currently registered for the Garbage Olympics, and more are welcome to join. If a neighborhood is not currently listed, the volunteer who registers will be the captain and point of contact of the team.


The Garbage Olympics begins at 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 and will end at 11 a.m., giving teams two hours to collect as much garbage as they can around their respective neighborhoods. Teams can be as little as one volunteer or hundreds of volunteers representing their neighborhood — the Garbage Olympics said there is no size limit for teams.

“If you ever wanted to show-up one of the neighborhoods next door, this is your best chance to prove it to them,” Mitchell says.

When the trash collecting period is over, the teams will meet at Threadbare Cider House in the North Side for a closing ceremony where the neighborhood team who collected the most trash will be announced. The winning neighborhood receives a recycled trophy from a thrift shop showcasing the icon of garbage: Oscar the Grouch.
click to enlarge A toy unicorn in a pile of tires found in 2020 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF GARBAGE OLYMPICS
Photo: courtesy of Garbage Olympics
A toy unicorn in a pile of tires found in 2020
More awards will be announced at this year’s closing ceremony including “Dirtiest Volunteer,” “Most Team Spirit,” “Most Volunteers,” and “Strangest Item Found.” The winning team and winners of special categories will receive a custom enamel pin with the Garbage Olympic’ torch logo.

The Garbage Olympics began in 2017 by Pittsburgh locals Renee Robinson, Alicia Carberry, and Lena Andrews as a fun and competitive way for neighborhoods around the city to keep their areas clean, according to their website.


The annual event was awarded the Neighborhood Image Award at Neighborhood Allies’ Healthy Neighborhood in 2019.

“Each act of cleaning up litter isn't just one action. It accomplished dozens of things, every single time,” says Mitchell. “It raises pride in your community. It makes your community safer. It makes your community stronger. It makes the land and water around you less poisonous. It discourages further littering by keeping it clean in the first place.”

The event has grown each year beginning with five East End neighborhoods competing in their first Olympics in 2017 to 34 neighborhoods in their 2020 event. In the most recent Garbage Olympics in 2020, the teams accumulated almost 1,000 pounds of trash in one day.

Garbage Olympics: Sat., Sept. 18. 9-11 a.m. Register at pghgo.org

Trending

Pittsburgh-created fundraiser raises $1 million in donations for gamers with disabilities
Remember sourdough starters? These Pittsburghers are still keeping theirs alive
Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target
Why some Pittsburgh industries are seeing persistent labor shortages
Meet the Pittsburgh artist behind Electric Cat fashion designs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh-created fundraiser raises $1 million in donations for gamers with disabilities

By Lauryn Nania

Steven Spohn at home

Remember sourdough starters? These Pittsburghers are still keeping theirs alive

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Doughfelia, named for Ofelia in Pan's Labyrinth, in her mason jar

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh-created fundraiser raises $1 million in donations for gamers with disabilities

By Lauryn Nania

Steven Spohn at home

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

By Ryan Deto

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. has long been home to refugees. Will Afghans be the next to find shelter here?

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Panel will discuss impacts of Battle of Blair Mountain labor uprising on workers today
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 18-24, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Steven Spohn at home

Pittsburgh-created fundraiser raises $1 million in donations for gamers with disabilities

By Lauryn Nania

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

A baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates great Honus Wagner shatters record

By Ryan Deto

New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

New bike lanes and speed humps coming to Pittsburgh's North Side, in effort to improve road safety

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

A list of Pittsburgh-area establishments renewing mask mandates and creating vaccine rules

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation