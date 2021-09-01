 Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced! | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced!

By

click to enlarge cutestpetcontest_header_720x450_-_updated.jpg
On July 19, Pittsburgh City Paper brought back our popular “Pittsburgh’s Cutest Pet Photo Contest,” inviting Pittsburghers to send in pictures of their lovable companions. We asked for pets of all types and the community answered with 360 entries of all shapes and sizes, paws, beaks, and more. See all of the wonderful photographs here: Pittsburgh's Cutest Pet Photo Contest Entries

There were dogs posing in famous Pittsburgh selfie spots, tiny pigs in teacups (aw!), animals in costumes, cuddly bunnies, a few reptiles, and even a chicken named Darla! The entries were each different and unique, but all had something in common: Every pet in the photographs is clearly loved by a Pittsburgher.

More than 3,300 votes were cast between Aug. 11-25 for these adorable pets, and although we know all of these animals are winners, the top 3 that received the most votes are the ones who will hold the crown and bragging rights to this year's title of “Pittsburgh’s Cutest Pet.”


Plus, we also crowned a bonus winner! City Paper's staff also voted on all of the pets, and we chose one winner as a Staff Pick. So without further ado — here are the 2021 Pittsburgh’s Cutest Pet winners:

click to enlarge sydney-1st-cutestpetcontest-pittsburgh-cutepets.jpg

1st Place - Sydney

A Maltese that loves to be spoiled!

click to enlarge bentley-2nd-cutestpetcontest-cutepets-pittsburgh.jpg
2nd Place - Bentley

Here is Bentley posing at the Point State Park Fountain!

3rd - Chloe

Her quote for this pose? “Mommy's home! I can hear her in the garage!!”

Staff Pick - Harold

This adorable gecko stole our hearts. His quote?
“Peekaboo! Just wanted to say hi!”

• • •

A special thanks to our sponsors, Petagogy and Pet Palace whose generous donation of gift cards and sponsorship helped make this year's contest possible! Please visit their websites to learn more about their services for Pittsburgh pets.

This year, the dogs took it, but there is always next year for the other species to take back the title. See you next year!

Trending

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Live! Casino Hiring Event Sponsored

By Live! Casino

Live! Casino Hiring Event

Smoothie King: Smoothies with a Purpose and a Job with a Purpose Sponsored

By Smoothie King

Smoothie King: Smoothies with a Purpose and a Job with a Purpose

Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path Sponsored

By Peoples Natural Gas, An Essential Utilities company

Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path

Theater is BACK at Lincoln Park! Sponsored

By Lindsay Courteau

Theater is BACK at Lincoln Park!
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Clairton Coke Works in Southern Allegheny County

Pennsylvania set to enter northeastern initiative limiting carbon from power plants

By Stephen Caruso

Allegations of misconduct and bullying surround Greensburg performing arts school

Allegations of misconduct and bullying surround Greensburg performing arts school

By Amanda Waltz

Controversial Allegheny County Jail contractor has criminal history and warned of a race war against correctional officers

Controversial Allegheny County Jail contractor has criminal history and warned of a race war against correctional officers

By Ryan Deto

Movements against Critical Race Theory in Pittsburgh-area schools have ties to Republican organizing and right-wing media

Movements against Critical Race Theory in Pittsburgh-area schools have ties to Republican organizing and right-wing media

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation