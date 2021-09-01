Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced!

There were dogs posing in famous Pittsburgh selfie spots, tiny pigs in teacups (aw!), animals in costumes, cuddly bunnies, a few reptiles, and even a chicken named Darla! The entries were each different and unique, but all had something in common: Every pet in the photographs is clearly loved by a Pittsburgher.
More than 3,300 votes were cast between Aug. 11-25 for these adorable pets, and although we know all of these animals are winners, the top 3 that received the most votes are the ones who will hold the crown and bragging rights to this year's title of “Pittsburgh’s Cutest Pet.”
Plus, we also crowned a bonus winner! City Paper's staff also voted on all of the pets, and we chose one winner as a Staff Pick. So without further ado — here are the 2021 Pittsburgh’s Cutest Pet winners:
Here is Bentley posing at the Point State Park Fountain!
3rd - Chloe
Her quote for this pose? “Mommy's home! I can hear her in the garage!!”
Staff Pick - Harold
This adorable gecko stole our hearts. His quote?
“Peekaboo! Just wanted to say hi!”
• • •
This year, the dogs took it, but there is always next year for the other species to take back the title. See you next year!