Pittsburgh's cat cafe bound for new Garfield location

Some of you may have heard already, but here’s our official announcement 🥰 In the next month, we’ll be leaving Butler St. and moving up to Penn Ave. into @workshoppgh’s old storefront! Leaving Butler St. is going to be very hard for us, the community down here and our neighbors were just so incredible and made us feel so at home when we first moved in. Big shoutout to @lvpgh, @citygrows, @lawrencevillepetsupply and so many more. After a couple years in this space though, we’re ready to expand and finally offer our dream of a larger cat room and a full coffee bar! It’s not going to be an overnight process, but with your continued support we can make this beautiful space our home! We don’t have an official opening date just yet, but of course we’ll spread the word as soon as we do. As you may or may not know, the two owners of The Black Cat Market, Indigo Baloch and Olivia Ciotoli met through the local music scene and served on the @mr_roboto_project board of directors together for some time. So being back in a neighborhood filled with so many memories is going to be exciting and nostalgic for us. We’re so eager to join the incredible community up on Penn Ave. and can’t wait to make this space our own. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and been patient as we worked towards this dream. We’re almost at 200 adoptions now and we couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you, endlessly ❤️❤️