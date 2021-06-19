 Pittsburgh’s busiest bus stop is temporarily becoming an art exhibit. What you need to know: | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s busiest bus stop is temporarily becoming an art exhibit. What you need to know:

By

click to enlarge The bus stop at Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The bus stop at Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh
The bus stop at the corner of Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh is known as a “super stop,” with its extended curb, modern awning, and location next to the Port Authority Service Center. It’s also the busiest bus stop in all of Western Pennsylvania, as several popular bus routes all converge there in the heart of Downtown.

And starting Sun., June 20, the super stop will close to temporarily become an art exhibit by Pittsburgh’s own Janel Young. Here’s what you need to know:
  • The stop will be closed from Sun., June 20 through Thu., June 24.
  • Six Port Authority bus routes will be rerouted: 39-Brookline, 40-Mount Washington, 44-Knoxville, P1-East Busway, P68-Braddock Hills Flyer, and P71-Swissvale Flyer.
  • During the art exhibition, the rerouted bus routes will pick up and drop off at the bus stop on Sixth Avenue, in between the Henry W. Oliver Building and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
  • Young’s public art exhibit is titled “RESPECT” and plays with the concept of space and encourages riders to be mindful of their neighbors. The idea evolved from a desire to bring some levity to social distancing protocols.
  • RESPECT is a collaboration of the Port Authority of Allegheny County, Forecast Public Art, and Smart Growth America’s Arts & Transportation Response Initiative.
  • Young is also the artist behind the street mural at the Allegheny Overlook pop-up park.
Additionally, Port Authority is also lifting its capacity limits on transit vehicles on June 20. Riders will still have to wear masks until further notice. A full list of service changes can be found at portauthority.org/serviceupdates.

