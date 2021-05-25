 Pittsburghers honor George Floyd with vigil on the anniversary of his death | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers honor George Floyd with vigil on the anniversary of his death

click to enlarge Names of those who have been killed at the hands of police officers in the United States are read off at Westinghouse Park on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Names of those who have been killed at the hands of police officers in the United States are read off at Westinghouse Park on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. It was caught on video and a wave of Black Lives Matter actions followed across the country, including in Pittsburgh. Chauvin was found guilty on second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in April of this year.

On Tue., May 25, 2021, on the anniversary of his death, about 50 Pittsburghers gathered in Westinghouse Park near the border of Point Breeze and Homewood neighborhoods to honor Floyd, as well as Jerome Smith, Michelle Rankin, and others harmed by police violence.

The event included speeches by local activists, discussions about police reform, and food was served to community members. It was capped off by a candlelight vigil.
click to enlarge Malo, 1, blows bubbles before the start of the protest. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Malo, 1, blows bubbles before the start of the protest.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Ikhana-hal-nakina wears a shirt remembering her brother and friend who were killed by police. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Ikhana-hal-nakina wears a shirt remembering her brother and friend who were killed by police.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Poet Cool Col recites poetry in Westinghouse Park. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Poet Cool Col recites poetry in Westinghouse Park.

