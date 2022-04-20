 Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Port Authority of Allegheny County announced on April 18 that they will no longer enforce a requirement that riders wear masks, a move local transit rider advocacy group Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” as “irresponsible.” Port Authority’s decision comes hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

“Effective immediately,” Port Authority wrote on Facebook, “We will no longer enforce mask wearing. Individuals are welcome to continue to wear masks for their own comfort and safety.”

PPT argues that Port Authority has a responsibility to protect riders from COVID-19 by requiring all riders to wear masks. “Mask-wearing has been shown to be effective only when it is universally adopted, and not solely by those who elect ‘to wear masks for their own comfort and safety,’” PPT writes in a release, citing a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.


“Many people with disabilities, including those who are immunocompromised, rely on public transit to access essential services,” PPT’s statement continues. “Without a mask requirement and enforcement, these riders must compromise their health in order to go to the doctor, to buy fresh food, to visit with family and more.”

“The decision to stop enforcing mask usage on buses doesn’t consider people like me, who are immuno-compromised," says bus rider and PPT Board Chair, Verna Johnson. "This latest COVID-19 variant is more transmissible than any other we’ve seen, and people are still getting sick and dying from the virus. Port Authority’s choice makes me afraid to ride.”

Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph declined to respond to PPT’s criticism of the agency’s move, writing to Pittsburgh City Paper in an email, “While Port Authority passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board vehicles or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.”

NPR reports that the Fla. judge who threw out the CDC’s mask mandate, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled improperly based on a misunderstanding of public health law, according to two legal experts who teach law at Georgia State University and Arizona State University


Pittsburghers for Public Transit will be holding a rally downtown at 1 p.m. on Fri., April 22 to “highlight how transit service is linked to survival for both individuals and our broader community, to demand service improvements, and to insist on increased safety for transit riders and workers.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Port Authority extends free fares in response to staffing shortages

By Amanda Waltz

Port Authority extends free fares in response to staffing shortages

Port Authority gets federal money to look at extending East Busway

By Jordana Rosenfeld

The East Busway in East Liberty

Advocates unveil Pittsburgh city transit platform to improve sidewalks, development, and more

By Ryan Deto

Advocates unveil Pittsburgh city transit platform to improve sidewalks, development, and more

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain

By Ryan Deto

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Hill District Thelma Lovette YMCA celebrates turning 10 with rooftop party, open house

By Jordana Rosenfeld

The Hill District’s Thelma Lovette YMCA

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

By Ariana Figueroa

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party results in multiple deaths, injuries

By Lisa Cunningham

The scene of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh on Sun., April 17, 2022
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Officer Seth Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.

Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

By Jared Wickerham

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

By Daniel Muessig

A guide to discounts at Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

A guide to discounts at Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

By Tia Bailey

Medical marijuana patients want to grow their own weed. Will the state let them?

Medical marijuana patients want to grow their own weed. Will the state let them?

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation