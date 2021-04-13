Pittsburghers fill East Carson Street during weekend with more relaxed restrictions

click to enlarge CP photo: Kaycee Orwig Barbers Bobby Fletcher and Brandon Potts watch the action on East Carson Street from outside unisex salon Trending Styles in Pittsburgh's South Side on Sat., April 10, 2021.

People enjoying drinks on the patio of Cupka's Cafe 2.

People waiting in line outside of Foxtail.

People posing at a red light from a car on East Carson Street.

People hanging out at Doughbar Pizzeria & Rotisserie.

People lingering outside of Twelve Whiskey BBQ.

People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill.

Earlier this month, the maximums for gatherings were raised, indoor dining capacities were increased, and restrictions on bar service were lifted, making this past weekend the second this year with more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in place. With it being warm as well, with temps reaching the 80s, I knew the South Side was bound to be busy and full of life on Saturday evening.East Carson Street is undeniably the hot spot for bars and nightlife in Pittsburgh. Ironically, this photo assignment came just two days before my 21st birthday in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, but I guess drinking on the job is always a little out of the question, anyways. The South Side on Saturday evening was chaotic and lively. People filled the sidewalks and traffic filled East Carson Street. Itfelt like a semi-normal summer night in the city.