 Pittsburghers fill East Carson Street during weekend with more relaxed restrictions | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers fill East Carson Street during weekend with more relaxed restrictions

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Barbers Bobby Fletcher and Brandon Potts watch the action on East Carson Street from outside unisex salon Trending Styles in Pittsburgh's South Side on Sat., April 10, 2021. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
Barbers Bobby Fletcher and Brandon Potts watch the action on East Carson Street from outside unisex salon Trending Styles in Pittsburgh's South Side on Sat., April 10, 2021.
Earlier this month, the maximums for gatherings were raised, indoor dining capacities were increased, and restrictions on bar service were lifted, making this past weekend the second this year with more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in place. With it being warm as well, with temps reaching the 80s, I knew the South Side was bound to be busy and full of life on Saturday evening.

East Carson Street is undeniably the hot spot for bars and nightlife in Pittsburgh. Ironically, this photo assignment came just two days before my 21st birthday in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, but I guess drinking on the job is always a little out of the question, anyways. The South Side on Saturday evening was chaotic and lively. People filled the sidewalks and traffic filled East Carson Street. It almost felt like a semi-normal summer night in the city.
click to enlarge People enjoying drinks on the patio of Cupka’s Cafe 2. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People enjoying drinks on the patio of Cupka’s Cafe 2.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge People waiting in line outside of Foxtail. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People waiting in line outside of Foxtail.
click to enlarge People posing at a red light from a car on East Carson Street. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People posing at a red light from a car on East Carson Street.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge People hanging out at Doughbar Pizzeria & Rotisserie. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People hanging out at Doughbar Pizzeria & Rotisserie.
click to enlarge People lingering outside of Twelve Whiskey BBQ. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People lingering outside of Twelve Whiskey BBQ.
click to enlarge People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig
People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP photo: Kaycee Orwig

Trending

A Hibachi food truck, authentic Haitian cuisine, and more Pittsburgh food news
Ten Evenings authors announced for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures 2021-22 season
Classic Lines bookstore in Squirrel Hill purchased by Riverstone Books
An international game of telephone is underway, and 7 Pittsburgh artists are playing
National Negro Opera Company House in Homewood receives $500,000 for restoration
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers rappel down Mount Washington during 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup

By Jared Wickerham

Matt Tolbert of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh rappels down from the overlook as part of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup event in Mount Washington on Sat., April 10.

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest

PHOTOS: Dannielle Brown ends hunger strike; announces The Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation

By Jared Wickerham

Dannielle Brown closes her eyes and points her head to the sky during an event announcing the end of her hunger strike and the launch of the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation at Freedom Corner.
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Intersection of Centre and S Highland avenues in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

Some Black Pittsburgh leaders disagree that Black people are only leaving city by choice

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Health Department starts providing Mon Valley poor air quality alerts

Allegheny County Health Department starts providing Mon Valley poor air quality alerts

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates

By Colleen Hammond

Dannielle Brown and Duquesne University reach settlement over claims surrounding death of her son, Marquis Jaylen Brown

Dannielle Brown and Duquesne University reach settlement over claims surrounding death of her son, Marquis Jaylen Brown

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation