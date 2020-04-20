Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

click to enlarge Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video





After being temporarily laid off from his job at City Theatre, Pittsburgh resident Ryan Ferrebee knew he was going to become bored. So as a joke, he proactively wrote parody lyrics to Lizzo's hit song "Good as Hell." He called it "Bored as Hell."



"I thought, 'Oh, this could be something,'" says Ferrebee. "'Maybe I can learn audio recording on GarageBand and video editing in iMovie.'



I thought maybe a hundred or so of my friends would get a laugh from it." Ferrebee's "Bored as Hell" parody has almost 3,000 views on YouTube and 18,000 views on Facebook.



To create the video, Ferrebee taught himself GarageBand and iMovie, and even wrote out a shot list. It took him four days of running around his house with an iPhone fixed to a tripod to complete the video.

"People can relate to it. There are a lot of people that are stuck at home right now, and whether they are isolated alone or with a partner or roommate, there are only so many things you can do in a day to fill your time," says Ferrebee. "You start looking around like, 'Oh, I can dust that table. I guess I can do a load of laundry.' It hit kind of at the right time where people were starting to hit that first peak of boredom at home. ...

I’m just excited that so many people found some joy in my project."





Watch the video below, and sing along with the lyrics we've transcribed for you, if you feel inclined.







"Bored as Hell"

A parody of Lizzo's "Good as Hell" by

Ryan Ferrebee









People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell



Oo girl, tired of the COVID

Lunchtime come eat some fries

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

pundits bitch that it's worse than the flu



People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?

Feelin' bored as hell

I got my haired washedClipped my nailsPeople how you doin'?Feelin' bored as hellJust moppedSorted the mailGo and get your Netflix onLet's start some watchin'Yes, God, I'm binging TV, keep on entertaining meQuarantine don't care about your sizeIf you're feeling bored just feed your thighsWe'll be feeling thick and juicy by JulyI can't go outside anymoreI'm staring sadly out the doorI got my walls washedAte some kaleTub scrubbedGettin' paleOo girl gonna Zappos some shoesTime to Pinterest some shit, Don't turn on the newsAll theI got a bottle of Purell that I've been saving for youBuck up and change your sweatsHave a dancing party with your petsRona did you dirty but your life is blessedSo go and take a nap and don't be so stressedCause you can't go out anymoreSo stretch those legs and work your coreAnd get your clothes washedLearn some BrailleCall JoshApply to YaleYes, God, throw out your scaleCook squashAre these crackers stale?ListenYou can't go outside anymoreCoronavirus this mean warSo do a word crossDraw a whaleMake red sauceWipe that railStop and emboss itSit-ups for saleCall the Red CrossTell em we won't failFeelin' bored as hell