Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

After being temporarily laid off from his job at City Theatre, Pittsburgh resident Ryan Ferrebee knew he was going to become bored. So as a joke, he proactively wrote parody lyrics to Lizzo's hit song "Good as Hell." He called it "Bored as Hell."
"I thought, 'Oh, this could be something,'" says Ferrebee. "'Maybe I can learn audio recording on GarageBand and video editing in iMovie.' I thought maybe a hundred or so of my friends would get a laugh from it."
To create the video, Ferrebee taught himself GarageBand and iMovie, and even wrote out a shot list. It took him four days of running around his house with an iPhone fixed to a tripod to complete the video.
"People can relate to it. There are a lot of people that are stuck at home right now, and whether they are isolated alone or with a partner or roommate, there are only so many things you can do in a day to fill your time," says Ferrebee. "You start looking around like, 'Oh, I can dust that table. I guess I can do a load of laundry.' It hit kind of at the right time where people were starting to hit that first peak of boredom at home. ... I’m just excited that so many people found some joy in my project."
Watch the video below, and sing along with the lyrics we've transcribed for you, if you feel inclined.
"Bored as Hell"
A parody of Lizzo's "Good as Hell" by Ryan Ferrebee
I got my haired washed
Clipped my nails
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell
Just mopped
Sorted the mail
Feelin' bored as hell
Oo girl, tired of the COVID
Let's start some watchin'
Yes, God, I'm binging TV
Drag Race, Cold Case, keep on entertaining me
If you're feeling bored just feed your thighs
We'll be feeling thick and juicy by July
I can't go outside anymore
I'm staring sadly out the door
I got my walls washed
Ate some kale
Feelin' bored as hell
Tub scrubbed
Gettin' pale
Feelin' bored as hell
Feelin' bored as hell
Oo girl gonna Zappos some shoes
Time to Pinterest some shit, Don't turn on the news
All the pundits bitch that it's worse than the flu
I got a bottle of Purell that I've been saving for you
Buck up and change your sweats
Have a dancing party with your pets
Rona did you dirty but your life is blessed
So go and take a nap and don't be so stressed
Cause you can't go out anymore
So stretch those legs and work your core
And get your clothes washed
Learn some Braille
Feelin' bored as hell
Call Josh
Apply to Yale
Feelin' bored as hell
Yes, God, throw out your scale
Feelin' bored as hell
Cook squash
Are these crackers stale?
Feelin' bored as hell
Listen
You can't go outside anymore
Coronavirus this mean war
So do a word cross
Draw a whale
Feelin' bored as hell
Make red sauce
Wipe that rail
Feelin' bored as hell
Stop and emboss it
Sit-ups for sale
Feelin' bored as hell
Call the Red Cross
Tell em we won't fail
Feelin' bored as hell
Feelin' bored as hell
Feelin' bored as hell