 Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgher channels Lizzo for "Bored As Hell" parody video

By

click to enlarge Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video
Screenshot from "Bored as Hell" video
How are you spending the boundless amount of free time you have in your home? Cooking? Cleaning? Discovering new hobbies? Laying in bed, staring into space, bored?

After being temporarily laid off from his job at City Theatre, Pittsburgh resident Ryan Ferrebee knew he was going to become bored. So as a joke, he proactively wrote parody lyrics to Lizzo's hit song "Good as Hell." He called it "Bored as Hell."

"I thought, 'Oh, this could be something,'" says Ferrebee. "'Maybe I can learn audio recording on GarageBand and video editing in iMovie.' I thought maybe a hundred or so of my friends would get a laugh from it."


Ferrebee's "Bored as Hell" parody has almost 3,000 views on YouTube and 18,000 views on Facebook.

To create the video, Ferrebee taught himself GarageBand and iMovie, and even wrote out a shot list. It took him four days of running around his house with an iPhone fixed to a tripod to complete the video. 

"People can relate to it. There are a lot of people that are stuck at home right now, and whether they are isolated alone or with a partner or roommate, there are only so many things you can do in a day to fill your time," says Ferrebee. "You start looking around like, 'Oh, I can dust that table. I guess I can do a load of laundry.' It hit kind of at the right time where people were starting to hit that first peak of boredom at home. ... I’m just excited that so many people found some joy in my project."

Watch the video below, and sing along with the lyrics we've transcribed for you, if you feel inclined.


"Bored as Hell"
A parody of Lizzo's "Good as Hell" by Ryan Ferrebee

I got my haired washed
Clipped my nails
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell


Just mopped
Sorted the mail
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Oo girl, tired of the COVID
Go and get your Netflix on
Let's start some watchin'
Yes, God, I'm binging TV
Drag Race, Cold Case, keep on entertaining me

Lunchtime come eat some fries
Quarantine don't care about your size
If you're feeling bored just feed your thighs
We'll be feeling thick and juicy by July

I can't go outside anymore
I'm staring sadly out the door

I got my walls washed
Ate some kale
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Tub scrubbed
Gettin' pale
People how you doin?
Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Oo girl gonna Zappos some shoes
Time to Pinterest some shit, Don't turn on the news
All the pundits bitch that it's worse than the flu
I got a bottle of Purell that I've been saving for you


Buck up and change your sweats
Have a dancing party with your pets
Rona did you dirty but your life is blessed
So go and take a nap and don't be so stressed

Cause you can't go out anymore
So stretch those legs and work your core

And get your clothes washed
Learn some Braille
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Call Josh
Apply to Yale
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Yes, God, throw out your scale
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Cook squash
Are these crackers stale?
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Listen
You can't go outside anymore
Coronavirus this mean war

So do a word cross
Draw a whale
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Make red sauce
Wipe that rail
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Stop and emboss it
Sit-ups for sale
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Call the Red Cross
Tell em we won't fail
People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Feelin' bored as hell

People how you doin'?
Feelin' bored as hell

Tags

Latest in Music

Quarantunes with Ugly Blondes

By Jordan Snowden

Ugly Blondes

Video Premier: Buffalo Rose "Seven Nation Army" and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" mashup

By Jordan Snowden

Buffalo Rose

This year, celebrate Record Store Day with an at-home screening of Other Music

By Jordan Snowden

Customers at Other Music

Quarantunes with Lyn Starr

By Jordan Snowden

Lyn Starr
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Ugly Blondes

Quarantunes with Ugly Blondes

By Jordan Snowden

Buffalo Rose

Video Premier: Buffalo Rose "Seven Nation Army" and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" mashup

By Jordan Snowden

Customers at Other Music

This year, celebrate Record Store Day with an at-home screening of Other Music

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation