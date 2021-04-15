 Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too

By

click to enlarge Cuteness aside, the CDC advises that you not put face masks on animals
Cuteness aside, the CDC advises that you not put face masks on animals
As the population rushes to become vaccinated, there are still reported cases of infection, some of them not human.

Today, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium announced that two female lions have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. A press release says the big cats likely contracted the virus after being exposed to an "asymptomatic zoo employee."

“The risk of infection between zoo animals and guests is very low, as we do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats," says Dr. Barbara Baker, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.


The announcement serves as a stark reminder that the virus can, in fact, be passed from humans to animals. For example, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium points out that this isn't the first time zoo animals, especially those in the big cat family, have become sick. Sadly, in late January 2021, the virus claimed a 17-year-old tiger in a Swedish zoo, according to a release from ProMED. Other cases include tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo. As of yesterday, The Hill and others reported that two tigers at the Virginia Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dedicated an entire webpage explaining the risk of passing COVID-19 to animals, including that people with "suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife."

Early on in the pandemic, there were reports of house cats being infected. On April 22, 2020, the CDC and the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in two cats. Institutions such as the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine confirm that, while the risk is low, you can transmit the virus to your feline companion, as well as to other common house pets like dogs, ferrets, rabbits, and hamsters.

However, while it's believed that it originated in bats, there's little proof that animals can pass SARS-CoV-2 infection to humans. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium speaks to this, saying that there has been "no evidence that wild or domestic cats have played a significant role in spreading the virus to humans" in the U.S.


The CDC offers tips to avoid getting your pet and other animals sick, including keeping cats indoors and avoiding dog parks. While it may seem practical and, frankly, adorable, the CDC cautions against putting a face mask on your pet.

As for the Pittsburgh Zoo lions, they are expected to make a full recovery.

Trending

Save Our Stages Concert Series is back with themed virtual shows by Pittsburgh artists
Democratic Allegheny County Councilor makes insensitive remark about motion denouncing anti-trans sports bills before voting against it
The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here
A comprehensive guide to Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries
Meet the Pittsburgh online troll trying to improve Pa.’s marijuana laws, one post at a time
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Port Authority of Allegheny County joins in efforts to reward employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Amanda Waltz

Passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus

Pa. arrests more than 20K for marijuana possession during 2020; up slightly even during pandemic

By Ryan Deto

Pa. arrests more than 20K for marijuana possession during 2020; up slightly even during pandemic

Allegheny County expands COVID eligibility to residents 50-64 with underlying health conditions

By Amanda Waltz

Dr. Debra Bogen (right) at a press conference on March 17
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents this week

Port Authority of Allegheny County joins in efforts to reward employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Amanda Waltz

Passengers on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Bob Macey

Democratic Allegheny County Councilor makes insensitive remark about motion denouncing anti-trans sports bills before voting against it

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

Black-led Community Spotlight: Jimil Wilson of Maitri Medicinals

Black-led Community Spotlight: Jimil Wilson of Maitri Medicinals

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation