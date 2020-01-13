Pittsburgh Year in Review: 2019 in Pictures

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mark Barron #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field against the Miami Dolphins.
Over the course of twelve months as a photojournalist, so many assignments get sent my way, especially when you’re on a small team like the one we have at Pittsburgh City Paper
. For those of you who don’t know, I’m the only photographer on staff, but I do enjoy that because it just means I get to have all of the fun!
Every week it’s my job to contact, schedule, and photograph various people, places, and events. Along with the predetermined articles our writers have on the docket for our weekly print issue, breaking news events also often come up on a regular basis that we need to cover from a visual standpoint in order to properly inform our readers and keep them up-to-date.
I run around almost seven days a week to all different neighborhoods and businesses. It’s probably one of my favorite parts of being a part of City Paper
because it gets me out into various communities where I meet all kinds of people who I normally wouldn’t ever know. As a job, the camera allows you to have access to things most people don’t on a daily basis. Aside from opening up their doors to me, the greatest privilege is when the people we're covering open themselves up to being vulnerable in front of the lens. Conversation and trust being integral in that.
Recently, we lost a Pittsburgh native and photographer, Abby Kraftowitz
. Abby was from Squirrel Hill and attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with me. She was an incredibly compassionate and thoughtful visual storyteller. Her subjects were more than that to her, though — they were friends. And with the often sensitive situations in which these people lived, like battling ALS or struggling to keep their family farm running, they trusted her, too. During her funeral, she was quoted as saying that her job as a photojournalist was a service to those she photographed. She couldn’t have been more right so I will be dedicating my 2020 to Abby, keeping her and her values in mind at every assignment of mine.
I’m incredibly lucky to do the job I have every day. 2019 was a special year and I have no doubts that the next will be even more fulfilling with the amazing people at the newspaper who I’m honored to call my coworkers.
Below, I’ve selected my favorite images from 2019 that also best represented the various things going on in our city during the past year, from portraits to protests, from politics to paddling. Thank you everyone for continuing to read Pittsburgh City Paper
. We pour everything we have into the content we put out and love serving the people of Pittsburgh.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Summer Lee poses for a portrait on Penn Avenue in East Liberty.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Damon Young poses for a portrait at Arnold's Tea in the North Side.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Myori Law marches through downtown on Sat., March 23, 2019, the day after the not-guilty verdict was reached by jurors for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld in the killing of 17 year-old Antwon Rose Jr.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Members of the boys and girls junior Three Rivers Rowing Association teams practice on the Allegheny River.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Brittney Chantele poses for a portrait in the Strip District.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Artists and photographers, RaeStxx, Latrice Phoenix, Renzo, and Khadijat Yussuff pose for a portrait along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Gamblers track their bets inside The Meadows on Fri., April 26, 2019 in Harmar.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Staycee Pearl and Jessica Marino (of Staycee Pearl Dance Project & Soy Sos), Taylor Knight and Anna Thompson (of slowdanger), Trevor C. Miles, and Nick Daniels (of Dana Movement Ensemble) pose for portraits inside the KST Alloy Theater to promote the upcoming newMoves Contemporary Dance Festival.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Ciora Thomas leads the People's Pride parade.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Yoga takes place in Market Square during Open Streets in downtown.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Magician Lee Terbosic, who performs both at Liberty Magic and his own residency at Hotel Monaco called 52 Up Close, poses for a portrait Downtown.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Members of Iron City Circus and Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collective perform in Market Square.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Flecia Jackson, board member for Pittsburgh Black Pride, poses for a portrait.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Executive chef, Joe Heifer, poses for a portrait at the Cinderlands Warehouse in the Strip District.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Ian Smith, founder of SurfSUP Adventures, paddelboards near the Oakmont islands.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dani Kramer of Poster Collective, poses for a portrait outside of their offices.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Fans cheer as members of the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field against the Seattle Seahawks.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks defense.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass before being pushed out of bounds for a ruled incompletion in front of Jamar Taylor #24 of the Seattle Seahawks.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Duane Binion, co-executive director of True T Studios, poses for a portrait at their offices in the Bloomfield neighborhood.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Vanetta Olds protests at the Exxon Mobile gas station near Marshall-Shadeland.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mark Barron #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs onto the field during introductions prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella as the sun shines inbetween rain showers downtown.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Alejandro Villanueva #78 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waits in the tunnel before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Benji performs at Spirit in the Lawrenceville neighborhood as part of the EarthGang tour.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field through the tunnel against the Miami Dolphins.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes, with excerpts of The Nutcracker at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball in front of Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
INEZ plays drums at the YMCA Lighthouse Project in Homewood.