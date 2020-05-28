Pittsburgh Women’s Music Festival, Clinton Clegg, and more livestreams happening in Pittsburgh this weekend

Clinton Clegg. 5 p.m. Primanti Brothers on Facebook
The Commonheart's lead singer Clinton Clegg is livestreaming in partnership with Primanti Brothers and 102.5 WDVE to raise money for women's health research. Proceeds will benefit Pittsburgh's Magee-Womens Research Institute, the first and largest research institute dedicated to women's health and reproductive biology.
May is also National Women's Health Month and annual women's health benefit concert Women who Rock, which was postponed, was set to have its biggest lineup to date and benefit Magee-Womens.
Fuck Yeah, Dinosaurs. 8 p.m. @thegovernmentcenter on Instagram
The Pittsburgh punk band will be playing old and new material, with special guests and giveaways.
Buffalo Rose. 8 p.m. Buffalo Rose on YouTube
In lieu of an in-person release show for the latest EP, Borrowed and Blue, Buffalo Rose is celebrating online. The performance will be broadcasted live from 25 Carrick Ave's broadcast studio with an opening set from Jon Bindley of Bindley Hardware Co.
Sat., May 30
inaugural Pittsburgh Women’s Music Festival was meant to show a parallel universe where "where female visual artists are lauded and showcased prominently everywhere from coffee shops to museum walls." According to a 2018 Pitchfork article, 7 out of 10 artists on music festival stages are men.