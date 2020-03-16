Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar launches to help service workers during coronavirus closures

"With the city (and now the state) ordering all non-essential businesses to shut down, many service industry workers are likely to find themselves without a steady income. The U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as some non-profits in the area, are working to help small business owners keep their businesses open, but as far as I’m aware, there’s nothing in place for their workers," says Danielle Wenner, assistant professor of philosophy at CMU, and the associate director of the Center for Ethics and Policy.

and bars, and many service workers had no place to collect tips as of today. Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf (D-York) ordered restaurants and bars in the county to close for at least 14 days , and today the rest of the state's

and bars had to follow suit with at least a two-week

#Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar



Service industry worker? List your venmo/paypal so your customers can find you



Person who sometimes goes to bars, restaurants, or salons? Find your favorite server, stylist, bartender and send them a tip https://t.co/OwrjN6F8go — Danielle M. Wenner (@DanielleWenner) March 16, 2020





There are now at least six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.



"Hopefully, some of us with steady incomes who are staying home instead of going out to the bar on a Friday or getting our hair cut can (and will) use the money we would be spending to help these workers pay their bills,' says Wenner.

If you're a service worker struggling to make ends meet because of closures, postponements, or cancellations due to coronavirus, you can submit your information

, including where you work and relevant links to Venmo and PayPal pages where your regulars can send direct tips.

If you're looking to give financial support to these service workers, you can find a full list of





