 Pittsburgh VegFest 2020 is canceled | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh VegFest 2020 is canceled

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-vegfest-cancelled.jpg
After consideration, Pittsburgh VegFest has decided to cancel its 2020 event. The vegan food festival was scheduled to take place Sat., Aug. 1.

"We know thousands of Pittsburghers look forward to Pittsburgh VegFest every year however we do not personally feel it would be responsible to conduct VegFest; even outdoors, with the current climate and many unknowns of Covid 19," states the cancelation announcement. "We have gone back and forth with this and feel this is the most responsible and sensible decision we can make for our community and our city."

Pittsburgh VegFest began in 2015 as a way to spotlight animal advocacy in Pittsburgh and show that being a vegan or a vegetarian can be convenient. VegFest has offered live music, fitness demonstrations, and more and was voted Best Food Festival in CP's Best Of competition in 2017 and 2018.

Read the rest of their statement below. A virtual VegFest is currently in consideration.


"With so many hours of hard work and all the planning that goes into the event, to take our chances to go forward with much uncertainty doesn't make sense at this time. The health and safety of our community is at the utmost importance for us," the press release states, noting that they will begin planning for next year's event.

"Until that time please remember that the goal of VegFest is to live a compassionate and cruelty free lifestyle and please donate to your favorite small rescues, and support the food and merchandise vendors as much as possible during this time."

Tags

Latest in Food

412 Food Rescue to distribute food boxes at Fallingwater

By Jordan Snowden

412 Food Rescue to distribute food boxes at Fallingwater

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

CONTEST: Get out your grills — it's time for the Battle of the Burghers!

By Jasmine Hughes

CONTEST: Get out your grills — it's time for the Battle of the Burghers!

Takeout review: Morcilla

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Morcilla
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 8-14, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

Five unique ice cream flavors to try in the Greater Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint (2)

East End Brewing changes the name of its "Monkey Boy" beer after complaint

By Hannah Lynn

412 Food Rescue to distribute food boxes at Fallingwater

412 Food Rescue to distribute food boxes at Fallingwater

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation