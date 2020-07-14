Pittsburgh VegFest 2020 is canceled

to spotlight animal advocacy in Pittsburgh and show that being a vegan or a vegetarian can be convenient. VegFest has offered live music, fitness demonstrations, and more and was voted Best Food Festival in CP's Best Of competition in 2017 and 2018. Pittsburgh VegFest began in 2015 as a way

After consideration, Pittsburgh VegFest has decided to cancel its 2020 event. The vegan food festival was scheduled to take place Sat., Aug. 1."We know thousands of Pittsburghers look forward to Pittsburgh VegFest every year however we do not personally feel it would be responsible to conduct VegFest; even outdoors, with the current climate and many unknowns of Covid 19," states the cancelation announcement. "We have gone back and forth with this and feel this is the most responsible and sensible decision we can make for our community and our city."Read the rest of their statement below. A virtual VegFest is currently in consideration."With so many hours of hard work and all the planning that goes into the event, to take our chances to go forward with much uncertainty doesn't make sense at this time. The health and safety of our community is at the utmost importance for us," the press release states, noting that they will begin planning for next year's event."Until that time please remember that the goal of VegFest is to live a compassionate and cruelty free lifestyle and please donate to your favorite small rescues, and support the food and merchandise vendors as much as possible during this time."