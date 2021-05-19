Pittsburgh Trails Word Search

Hike, bike, and paddle your way around Pittsburgh —
can you find these popular trails?
Three Rivers Heritage Trail — Hike and bike, friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail
Pittsburgh City Steps — Hike, communitywalk.com/pittsburgh/pa/pittsburgh_stairs/map/444504
Allegheny County Parks Trails — Hike and bike, alleghenycounty.us/parks
Rachel Carson Trail — Hike, rachelcarsontrails.org/trails/rachel-carson-trail
Great Allegheny Passage — Hike and bike, gaptrail.org
Eliza Furnace Trail — Hike and bike, friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail
Allegheny River — Paddle, ventureoutdoors.org/kayak-pittsburgh
Monongahela River — Paddle, threeriversrowing.org
