 Pittsburgh Trails Word Search | Coloring Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Trails Word Search

By

click to enlarge wordsearch-teaser-web.jpg

Hike, bike, and paddle your way around Pittsburgh —
can you find these popular trails? 

click to enlarge colorin-issue-world-search-pittsburgh-trails.jpg

Three Rivers Heritage Trail — Hike and bike, friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail

Pittsburgh City Steps — Hike, communitywalk.com/pittsburgh/pa/pittsburgh_stairs/map/444504


Allegheny County Parks Trails — Hike and bike, alleghenycounty.us/parks

Rachel Carson Trail — Hike, rachelcarsontrails.org/trails/rachel-carson-trail

Great Allegheny Passage — Hike and bike, gaptrail.org

Eliza Furnace Trail — Hike and bike, friendsoftheriverfront.org/three-rivers-heritage-trail


Allegheny River — Paddle, ventureoutdoors.org/kayak-pittsburgh

Monongahela River — Paddle, threeriversrowing.org

Source: visitpittsburgh.com/things-to-do/outdoor-adventure/trails

See page 2 for answers

