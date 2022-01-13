Pittsburgh to undertake comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation

A Jan. 11 release from the Mayor Ed Gainey’s office said that the city is “currently reevaluating its programs, services, and activities to ensure the highest degree of accessibility and inclusivity.” This evaluation will identify programmatic and physical barriers in city programs, services, activities, communications, and facilities.
“It’s important that we continuously strive to achieve the highest degree of disability access across the city,” said ADA Coordinator Hillary Roman. “A thorough, updated Transition Plan will provide a framework for how we can improve our service to the disability community.”
After the self evaluation, the city will develop a transition plan, which will recommend “phased corrective work” to comply with both ADA Title II and state of Pennsylvania requirement, as well as “also provide the basis for prioritizing, budgeting, implementing, and monitoring” the removal of identified barriers to accessibility.
The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. Title II of the ADA, referenced in the city’s press release, pertains specifically to state and local governments.
General public accessibility concerns can be brought to the city’s attention over the phone by dialing 3-1-1 or 412-255-2621 or online at pittsburghpa.gov/311/form under the category “Accessibility.”