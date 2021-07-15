 Pittsburgh to get its first drive-through medical marijuana dispensary | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh to get its first drive-through medical marijuana dispensary

By

click to enlarge The Healing Center new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson will open on July 30. - PHOTO: COURTESY THE HEALING CENTER
Photo: courtesy The Healing Center
The Healing Center new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson will open on July 30.
The Healing Research Center medical-cannabis company is expanding to Robinson Township, and will provide the Pittsburgh area with its first drive-through medical cannabis dispensary. The dispensary located in western Allegheny County will open on July 30.

The new drive-through dispensary, owned by Verano Holdings, will be located at 6300 Robinson Centre Drive near the Mall at Robinson, and will include four different drive-through stalls. Chris Kohan, CEO and founder of The Healing Center, says he is excited to bring the first drive-through medical marijuana dispensary to Western Pennsylvania.

The Healing Research Center in Robinson Township is the second dispensary under that name in the state, with the first located in Chester County. The Healing Center, a partner of the Healing Research Center, announced earlier this year that it purchased 50% equity interest in Chester County-based Agronomed Biologics which allowed for the expansion of four more Pennsylvania locations, and a grow facility.


Eventually, the six new dispensaries will assist in research on medical marijuana with Drexel University’s Medical Cannabis Research Center as part of Pennsylvania’s Chapter 20 Clinical Research Program, according to a press release.

The Healing Research Center has a partnership with The Healing Center and Agri-Kind, two other Verano Holdings owned businesses, and Drexel University’s Medical Cannabis Research Center. The Healing Center, a perennial Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll winner, already has three locations in the Pittsburgh area — in Cranberry, Monroeville, and Washington, Pa.
click to enlarge Drive through stations at The Healing Center's new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson - PHOTO: COURTESY THE HEALING CENTER
Photo: courtesy The Healing Center
Drive through stations at The Healing Center's new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson
A press release explains that the purpose of the partnerships are to perform research and standardization to the medical marijuana industry while offering a beneficial experience to Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients.

The first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Pennsylvania in February 2018. As of December 2020, Pennsylvania has over 100 dispensaries with a state limit of 198 according to the TribLive.

The Healing Research Center in Robinson Township officially opens on July 30 and will operate Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

