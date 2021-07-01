 Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill

By

click to enlarge Electric scooter, aka e-scooter
Electric scooter, aka e-scooter
Unlike most other states, electric scooters (which are motorized stand-up scooters with handlebars and a platform that riders stand on) are illegal in Pennsylvania. They don’t currently fit under any classification of the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code, so while private versions can be seen zipping around some city streets, Pennsylvania cities don’t have the shareable e-scooters available in most other major U.S. cities.

But Pittsburgh will soon have shareable e-scooters thanks to a provision written into the recently signed Pennsylvania budget bill. Pittsburgh has been granted a pilot program for scooter share, and, according to the provision, only a city of the second class can carry out the pilot. Pittsburgh is the only second class city in Pennsylvania. The pilot will last two years.

E-scooters are ridden while standing, and typically travel the speed of cyclists. They are different from electric mopeds (like Scoobi) and electric-assist bikes, aka e-bikes.


Karina Ricks, the director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, told Pittsburgh City Paper that the low-speed scooter pilot program will be part of a larger micro-mobility pilot program the city will announce next week. She says she is grateful to the state legislature and the governor for granting the city of Pittsburgh the opportunity to test e-scooter share.

“We need to take an all-of-the-above kind of approach for mobility,” says Ricks. “We have people that don’t have access to high-frequency transit, or access to a vehicle. It is not in our best interest as a city to throw up barriers to things that might have utility.”

Ricks says 25% of automobile trips are less than a mile, and believes the city needs to do more to give people more options for short trips, and e-scooters can be a part of that.

She also understands that e-scooters have become a source of consternation in many cities, with scooters left all over sidewalks and inconvenient locations, and people zooming past pedestrians on sidewalks. However, she is hopeful Pittsburgh’s pilot will address those issues. For one, Pittsburgh’s e-scooters must be ridden on streets, bike lanes, or trails, and are prohibited on sidewalks. “We have narrow sidewalks, and the feeling for our city is that [e-scooters] should not be on the sidewalk at all,” says Ricks.


She also adds that Pittsburgh’s e-scooters will probably be parked in the street, not the sidewalks, at the start or end of on-street vehicular parking, or in spots designated by the city.

“These aren’t perfect, so far nothing on roads is perfect, but we would like the opportunity to see what role these will play in a mobility ecosystem,” says Ricks.

According to the provisions written into the state budget:
  • The e-scooters will have a speed limit of 15 mph.
  • Users must be 16 years or older to operate the e-scooters.
  • E-scooters will not be allowed on highways, or streets with speed limits of 35 mph or higher.
  • All e-scooters must be outfitted with lamps and reflectors.
  • Scooters will weigh less than 100 pounds, have handlebars, a floorboard for standing, and be solely powered by electric motor, or human power, or both.
Ricks says what makes Pittsburgh’s pilot program different from other cities is there will only be one company operating e-scooters in Pittsburgh. According to the provisions, that company is required to get general liability and automobile insurance.

The e-scooter company for Pittsburgh’s pilot has not yet been revealed, but e-scooter company Spin’s docks have been spotted across the city. Spin is the electric scooter company backed by the Ford Motor Company.
click to enlarge Spin scooter docking station on Penn Avenue in Garfield - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
Spin scooter docking station on Penn Avenue in Garfield
Ricks says having one e-scooter company, rather than several — like Lime, Uber, Bird, etc. — should be easier for the city to regulate. The provisions grant the city of Pittsburgh the power to adopt laws around the regulation and operation of e-scooters, and will be inline with regulations surrounding bicycles.

“Our pilot is just one provider. And the reason we are doing it with just one, is so we can have better accountability,” says Ricks. “We are working with the fleet so they can push out educational issues to users, and properly manage the scooters.”


She also believes a pilot program will help the state and other cities figure out how best to implement e-scooters on a larger scale, and that Pittsburgh will report data back to the state as a way to keep them informed.

“I am just grateful for this approach,” says Ricks. “Try before you buy, giving that local control to us and seeing if you can trust a small city. I believe you can. It is an extremely novel approach. It demonstrates the value of doing a demonstration.”

Next week, more information about e-scooters will be revealed at a press event for the Pittsburgh Mobility Collective, according to Ricks. She says the event will focus not just on e-scooters, but a suite of solutions that are focused on providing Pittsburghers, especially those without access to cars or good public transit, better mobility options.

Trending

Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney
Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps
Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall
Tony Moreno, who lost Pittsburgh mayor race as a Democrat, now running as a GOP
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

By Lauryn Nania

Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos

New Democratic ad premieres in Pittsburgh market, highlights 4th of July

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Single-use plastics ban cleared for Pa. cities as Pittsburgh moves to eliminate plastic bags

Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney

By John Micek

Pa. Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, citing 2005 decision by District Attorney

New Democratic ad premieres in Pittsburgh market, highlights 4th of July

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 30- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

Pittsburgh Pirates face backlash for booking homophobic, anti-vax country singer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

“We Quit”: Several Pittsburgh workplaces have faced dramatic worker shortages

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation