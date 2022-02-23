 Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game needs local landmark suggestions

By

click to enlarge Mr. Monopoly, Dennis Gavaghen of Top Trumps, WQED's Rick Sebak, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald - PHOTO: COURTESY OF 232 CREATIVE
Photo: Courtesy of 232 Creative
Mr. Monopoly, Dennis Gavaghen of Top Trumps, WQED's Rick Sebak, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Imagine the Carnegie Museums instead of the railroads. Heinz Field replacing Boardwalk. Randyland instead of Baltic Avenue. Makers of a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly game are asking for input from residents on which local landmarks they want to see on the board.

"From the Steel Tower to the Sisters Bridges, to the Carnegie Museums and the August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh isn't short on iconic locations to visit and enjoy," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. "Pittsburgh is proud to be able to celebrate our rich culture and history with this new edition of Monopoly."

Gainey was joined by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, WQED's Rick Sebak, and Mr. Monopoly himself during a press event on Mount Washington on Feb. 23 announcing the new game from Top Trumps USA.


The new Pittsburgh-themed squares will also be printed alongside Pittsburgh-themed "Community Chest" and "Chance" playing cards. And if there's a Pittsburgh-version of Mr. Monopoly included in the game, there's perhaps no one in town who resembles him more than Sebak.

"As a lifelong MONOPOLY player, I'm imagining new red hotels all around our neighborhoods," said Sebak. "I'm excited to see what streets and landmarks will be immortalized in which color groups. I'm thinking WQED should maybe be on a Community Chest card at least, and I'm always ready to pass GO and collect a cool $200!"

The official Monopoly Pittsburgh edition will be revealed this fall. Pittsburghers can email local landmark suggestions for the new game to pittsburgh@toptrumps.com by March 30.

