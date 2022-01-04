Pittsburgh: The Year in Pictures 2021

Every year that goes by as the staff photographer with Pittsburgh City Paper, I continue to count myself as one of the luckiest people around.



I always tell everyone that this job has brought me closer to people and made me feel more a part of Pittsburgh than ever before. My camera is a tool that, at its core, really just allows me the opportunity to take a peek into the lives of our neighbors — musicians, politicians, activists, restauranteurs, and more. Documenting the history of our town is a responsibility I don’t take lightly and this year’s set of images are only possible by having the trust of all of the subjects in my photos.



After culling through thousands of images, I wanted to share some of my favorite visual moments from 2021 and to say that I can’t wait to meet new faces as well as reconnect with those I’ve had the chance to photograph in the past.



Thank you as always for allowing me to be a part of telling your story, and I wish everyone a Happy New Year!