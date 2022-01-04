Pittsburgh: The Year in Pictures 2021

click to enlarge
Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side on Tue., May 19, 2021.
Every year that goes by as the staff photographer with Pittsburgh City Paper, I continue to count myself as one of the luckiest people around.
I always tell everyone that this job has brought me closer to people and made me feel more a part of Pittsburgh than ever before. My camera is a tool that, at its core, really just allows me the opportunity to take a peek into the lives of our neighbors — musicians, politicians, activists, restauranteurs, and more. Documenting the history of our town is a responsibility I don’t take lightly and this year’s set of images are only possible by having the trust of all of the subjects in my photos.
After culling through thousands of images, I wanted to share some of my favorite visual moments from 2021 and to say that I can’t wait to meet new faces as well as reconnect with those I’ve had the chance to photograph in the past.
Thank you as always for allowing me to be a part of telling your story, and I wish everyone a Happy New Year!
Benji. works on his music inside ID Labs on Sat., Jan. 23, 2021.
MAN-E poses for a portrait in the South Side on Sat., Jan. 9, 2021.
Dannielle Brown announced the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation along with the end of her 237-day hunger strike at Freedom Corner downtown on her 50th birthday on Thu., March 11, 2021.
Brandon Scott (right) plays basketball with Jabril Green (right) at the August Wilson Park in the Hill District neighborhood on Tue., March 16, 2021.
Kids ride their bikes through town on Wed., March 17, 2021 in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.
The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is shown on Fri., March 20, 2021 in Wheeling, W. Va.
The "Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity" march takes place from Flagstaff Hill to Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood on Wed., March 24, 2021.
Pat Bruener, owner of Bankrupt Bodega, at the shop in the Bloomfield neighborhood on Thu., April 8, 2021
Matt Tolbert of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh rappels down from the overlook as part of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup event in Mount Washingtonon on Sat., April 10, 2021.
Konscious Kel poses for a portrait in the Beltzhoover neighborhood on Sat., April 10, 2021.
Brian Broome poses for a portrait inside the Jennie King Mellon Library on the campus of Chatham University on Thu., May 6, 2021.
Ben Muti tends to his beehives atop his Troy Hill home on Thu., May 3, 2021.
Biking on the North Shore on Thu., May 3, 2021.
A year after George Floyd’s murder, an action by multiple groups is held at Westinghouse Park in the Homewood neighborhood on Tue., May 25, 2021.
Clairton Coke Works on Thu., June 17, 2021
Jeff Crehan, dressed as Tarmar from the Return Of The Living Dead movie, poses at the Living Dead Museum inside the Monroeville Mall on Sat., June 26, 2021.
Lys Scott performs at the newly relocated Government Center record store on the North Side on Fri., Aug. 13, 2021.
Terry Jones and his daughters Aeris, 6, and Channing, 4, walk through Monroeville Community Park West on Wed., Aug. 18, 2021.
Leona Liotta, a Chatham University student, poses for a portrait inside the Eddy Theatre on Mon., Aug. 30, 2021.
Fans of Mac Miller gather at Blue Slide Park a few days following the three year anniversary of his death to listen to music together, create art, and celebrate his life on Fri., Sept. 10, 2021.
The "Defending The Right To Choose" pro-choice protest and rally takes place at the City County building before marching through downtown on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021.
TransYOUniting organizes a protest outside of the Persad Center in the Lawrenceville neighborhood on Fri., Oct. 22, 2021.
A vigil for Nique Craft, an activist who helped lead many of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, is held at the color park in the South Side on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021.
Chrome Cable poses for a portrait in the Strip District on Fri., Nov. 12, 2021.
A night of professional boxing takes place in the Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021.