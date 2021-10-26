Pittsburgh tattoo shops to find Halloween flash deals

click to enlarge Image: Courtesy of PMA Tattoo Halloween flash by Marisa Rae of PMA Tattoo

Empire Tattoo



PMA Tattoo

Pittsburgh Tattoo Company

Screaming Crow Tattoo

Sanctuary Pittsburgh

Gypsy Tattoo Parlor

Costumes come off, but Halloween flash tattoos are forever. If you prefer to wear your love for the holiday on your sleeve (or chest, or legs, or any other part of your body), Pittsburgh tattoo shops have plenty of designs inspired by traditional Halloween imagery, horror movies, the occult, and more.compiled a list of places to find your next ghoulish keepsake.Empire Tattoo will host its third Halloween flash event on Sat. Oct. 30. Prices range from $30-120 for the flash tattoos as is, and appointments are walk-in only.PMA Tattoo artist Marisa Rae has been celebrating the season with Halloween-themed tattoos for the whole month of October, as a way to spread out clients for safety. Her designs include traditional Halloween-themed flash tattoos as well as horror villain pinups.Pittsburgh Tattoo Company will host their latest Halloween flash event on Fri., Oct. 29. Doors open at noon and the event lasts until 7 p.m. The shop will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and appointments are walk-in only. All designs will be released before the event. Designs are all palm-sized and include ghosts, witch hats, pumpkins, and more.Head to Screaming Crow Tattoo in Homestead for flash tattoos by artist Darryl Bennett. The event takes place on Sat. Oct. 30. The tattoos will be $31 with a mandatory $9 tip, for a $40 total. Payment will be cash only.Sanctuary Pittsburgh, a combination art gallery, vintage, and tattoo parlor, will celebrate its first flash event on Fri., Oct. 29. Choose from what are described as “bite-sized, 1-4 inch tattoos” ranging in price from $35-150. Flash sheets will be available for each artist involved. The event will operate on a walk-in only, first-come, first-serve basis, with cash payment preferred.Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Lawrenceville does not have a set day for Halloween flash tattoos, but some of the artists at the shop are doing Halloween flash designs through regular booking. People who want to book can see available designs at the shop's website.