Pittsburgh tattoo shops to find Halloween flash deals

Empire Tattoo230 Meyran Ave., Oakland. empiretattooinc.com/location/pittsburgh-pa
Empire Tattoo will host its third Halloween flash event on Sat. Oct. 30. Prices range from $30-120 for the flash tattoos as is, and appointments are walk-in only.
637 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. pmatattoo.com
PMA Tattoo
PMA Tattoo artist Marisa Rae has been celebrating the season with Halloween-themed tattoos for the whole month of October, as a way to spread out clients for safety. Her designs include traditional Halloween-themed flash tattoos as well as horror villain pinups.
Pittsburgh Tattoo Company103 Smithfield St., Downtown. tattoo-pittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Tattoo Company will host their latest Halloween flash event on Fri., Oct. 29. Doors open at noon and the event lasts until 7 p.m. The shop will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and appointments are walk-in only. All designs will be released before the event. Designs are all palm-sized and include ghosts, witch hats, pumpkins, and more.
Screaming Crow Tattoo102 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. screamingcrowtattoo.com
Head to Screaming Crow Tattoo in Homestead for flash tattoos by artist Darryl Bennett. The event takes place on Sat. Oct. 30. The tattoos will be $31 with a mandatory $9 tip, for a $40 total. Payment will be cash only.
Sanctuary Pittsburgh3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
Sanctuary Pittsburgh, a combination art gallery, vintage, and tattoo parlor, will celebrate its first flash event on Fri., Oct. 29. Choose from what are described as “bite-sized, 1-4 inch tattoos” ranging in price from $35-150. Flash sheets will be available for each artist involved. The event will operate on a walk-in only, first-come, first-serve basis, with cash payment preferred.
Gypsy Tattoo Parlor4061 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. gypsytattooparlor.com
Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Lawrenceville does not have a set day for Halloween flash tattoos, but some of the artists at the shop are doing Halloween flash designs through regular booking. People who want to book can see available designs at the shop's website.