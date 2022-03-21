Pittsburgh Symphony plans free “Concert for Peace” to benefit Ukrainian refugees

“We offer this Concert of Peace as an expression of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to support through both music and resources for humanitarian aid the universal values of freedom and human rights that are under violent attack in Ukraine,” says Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
PSO Music Director Manfred Honeck will lead the symphony in the performance, featuring guest artists including the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, Duquesne University Voices of Spirit, resident artists from Pittsburgh Opera, and the PSO's Marta Krechkovsky on violin and Leif Ove Andsnes on piano. Featured songs include Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov's "Prayer for Ukraine" and the Ukrainian National Anthem.
The concert will also be broadcast live on classical radio station WQED 89.3FM, and livestreamed on psofrontrow.org.
“Wherever need exists, we are called to help. By partnering with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, we can elevate the #PghUnitedForUkraine campaign and provide more support for those fleeing Ukraine,” says Bobbi Watt Geer, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “We are grateful to the PSO for their time and talent and bringing the community together to help Ukrainians in crisis.”
A Concert for Peace. 7:30 p.m. Sat., April 2. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. Also livestreamed. Free, but donations encouraged. pittsburghsymphony.org