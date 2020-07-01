 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: JULIE GOETZ/PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Photo: Julie Goetz/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Like most arts organizations in the city, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) started cancelling their events in March. They haven't performed for the public since then, but that will change with a concert on July 12 as part of the Allegheny County Parks Summer Concert Series. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the concert can be viewed online and on local TV, but there won't be a live audience.

In fact, PSO already recorded the concert in June at Hartwood Acres Park in Hampton Township. The concert, featuring 24 musicians playing works of nine different composers, will air on local CW stations on Sun., July 12 at 7 p.m., and will be available afterwards on the YouTube and Facebook pages of PSO and Allegheny County.

Each Sunday, the Summer Concert Series will feature a different musical act and will air on CW and stream online. The lineup kicks off on Sun., July 5 with The Clarks, and will also feature Brooke Annibale, Funky Fly Project, Sierra Sellers, and more, through Sept. 6.


Instead of the entire orchestra playing together, the concert will feature smaller groups of musicians, as a safety precaution, standing apart and wearing face masks.

"In observance of health and government regulations, we can’t be in person with an audience, and we will look a bit different this year," said PSO president Melia Tourangeau in a press release. "But, the sound of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra remains the same: great music and great musicians."

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Protesters rally in Wilkinsburg for Romir Talley; demand names of officers involved in his shooting

By Ryan Deto

Protesters rally in Wilkinsburg for Romir Talley; demand names of officers involved in his shooting

A Pittsburgh restaurant’s closure after reopening signifies risks of operating a restaurant during the pandemic

By Ryan Deto

Spork on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh

Allegheny County closing bars and on-site alcohol consumption in result to spike in COVID-19 cases

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County closing bars and on-site alcohol consumption in result to spike in COVID-19 cases
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: July 1-7

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: July 1-7

Sounds of outrage: New national Black Lives Matter protest songs

By Jordan Snowden

Sounds of outrage: New national Black Lives Matter protest songs

On the day of her postponed wedding, Brooke Annibale released a new song

By Jordan Snowden

On the day of her postponed wedding, Brooke Annibale released a new song

Nate Cross' new album Honey was written during quarantine but sounds nothing like it

By Jordan Snowden

Nate Cross' new album Honey was written during quarantine but sounds nothing like it (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 1- 7, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Riverview Park

Six underrated Pittsburgh city parks to spend your summer in

By Hannah Lynn

Moya Omololu and Amina Jones modeling Omololu's Black Lives Matter T-shirt design

Pittsburgh artist creates Black Lives Matter T-shirt to help fight systemic racism; ends up in fight against big business ripping off his design

By Lisa Cunningham

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation