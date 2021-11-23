 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra nominated for two Grammy Awards | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra nominated for two Grammy Awards

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - PHOTO: EDWARD DEARMITT
Photo: Edward DeArmitt
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra received some welcome news when the organization was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced on Tue., Nov. 23, via a livestream from Los Angeles, that PSO’s recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 was nominated for Best Orchestral Performance and Best Engineered Album, Classical. Included in the nominations were the PSO musicians, conductor Manfred Honeck, the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, and engineer Mark Donahue.

In a press release, Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the PSO, also cited soloists Christina Landshamer, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Werner Güra, and Shenyang as part of the accomplishment.


The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 31, 2022, in Los Angeles.

To date, the PSO has received 12 Grammy nominations, including two wins in the last six years. The recording, which, like other PSO recordings, was made possible by grants from BNY Mellon, Hansen Foundation, and Cheryl and Jim Redmond.
The Beethoven No. 9 recording is the eleventh release in the Pittsburgh Live! series on the FRESH! Series from Reference Recordings since 2013. It is also the sixth recording to receive at least one Grammy nomination.
click to enlarge PSO soloists Christina Landshamer, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Werner Güra, and Shenyang - PHOTO: EDWARD DEARMITT
Photo: Edward DeArmitt
PSO soloists Christina Landshamer, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Werner Güra, and Shenyang
Donahue, the recipient of the Best Engineered Album, Classical nomination, comes from Soundmirror, a Boston-based recording company.

Tourangeau says the recording was released as part of the orchestra’s 125th anniversary season and is a reminder that “music is a great source of joy and healing, and a hopeful future.”

The recording was also dedicated in memory of the late Dr. John H. Feist and his wife, the late Madeline P. Feist, a local couple known for their love of classical music and support of PSO.


The PSO Beethoven Symphony No. 9 recording is available through all major online music retailers and on all streaming services. You can also listen to an audio clip of it on the PSO Shop webpage.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

Jazz band in Riverview Park

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates 125 years

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

An ensemble of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a mid-October socially distanced rehearsal for the 125th anniversary.

Code Orange grabs second Grammy nomination, and other national Pittsburgh music news

By Jordan Snowden

Code Orange

PSO introduces Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience

By Jordan Snowden

Rhian Kenny
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

5 Questions with Mini Trees

By Dani Janae

5 Questions with Mini Trees

5 Questions with CHVRCHES

By Tia Bailey

5 Questions with CHVRCHES

Buffalo Rose to showcase talents at major Folk Alliance International Conference

By Tia Bailey

Buffalo Rose

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Contenders for the best of 2021
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Puttshack to bring "upscale" mini-golf experience to Pittsburgh

Puttshack to bring "upscale" mini-golf experience to Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

5 Questions with CHVRCHES

5 Questions with CHVRCHES

By Tia Bailey

5 Questions with Mini Trees

5 Questions with Mini Trees

By Dani Janae

Arcade Comedy Theater lampoons white allyship with The Thanksgiving Play

Arcade Comedy Theater lampoons white allyship with The Thanksgiving Play

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation