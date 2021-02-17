 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates 125 years | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates 125 years

By

click to enlarge The 1896 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra posing before a concert at the Carnegie Music Hall, the symphony’s first home. - PHOTO: PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Photo: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
The 1896 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra posing before a concert at the Carnegie Music Hall, the symphony’s first home.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has weathered through economic depressions, wars, and previous pandemics, and it’s not going to let COVID-19 prevent it from celebrating its 125th anniversary.

“It’s still proving to be a very generous gala event,” says Pittsburgh Symphony CEO and president Melia Tourangeau. “We’re really pleased about that. People are really sticking with us.”

The PSO is pivoting to a digital celebration, premiering on Sat., Feb. 27, to mark its 125th anniversary. Planning for the celebration began three years ago, taking inspiration from the centenary. Collaborations with 12 arts organizations, performances of the Beethoven string quartets at the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh, and full orchestra commissions, as well as an international tour are only some of what had to be canceled in COVID’s wake. The only part of the original plan that survived was a February release of a new recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.


Instead of the planned celebrations, the orchestra broke into smaller ensembles for socially distanced performances recorded in mid-October. Wind and brass had to perform outside, and inside, the PSO followed state and CDC guidelines, capping the number of people involved in recording to 25, socially distancing musicians by at least eight feet on stage, mandating mask-wearing at all times, COVID testing musicians every week, and establishing individual unpacking stations and foot traffic routes to avoid people crossing paths.

The PSO worked with Pittsburgh-based production studio Flying Scooter Productions to record and edit footage for the 125th anniversary celebration, as well as to create its “Front Row” series. Audiences get to see musicians up close, with editing and camera angles guided by the PSO’s artistic team to complement the music.

“You’re really in the middle of the performance the way the camera angles are, and, really, it’s a very different experience than hearing a Beethoven symphony on stage at Heinz Hall in the audience,” says Tourangeau. “You can see the expression in the eyes, even though everybody has masks on, you can really see the passion and the expression in the players, and it’s a very unique experience.”

The need for smaller ensembles has challenged the artistic team to find pieces that fit within the restrictions of who can be on stage — or outside — at the same time. Still, it has led to the symphony performing parts of its repertoire that are not typically seen by the general public.


Attendance for the anniversary premiere, which will remain available online for two weeks, requires a donation of at least $25. The program will become available to the general public for free later in March, and WQED will broadcast it on television.

Donations for the gala go towards funding the digital content in the PSO’s Learning and Community Engagement programs. The PSO’s budget, though trimmed by 30%, must still pay its musicians, who are part of the American Federation of Musicians union, as well as the staff and production company, in addition to keeping the lights on and covering the costs of cleaning, health protocols, and testing.
click to enlarge An ensemble of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a mid-October socially distanced rehearsal for the 125th anniversary. - PHOTO: PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Photo: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
An ensemble of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a mid-October socially distanced rehearsal for the 125th anniversary.
While some previous patrons of the symphony have not pivoted to the digital content, new viewers are making up the difference. On a typical night of classical music, Heinz Hall is usually filled with 1,500-1,700 audience members, and on the first night of a digital performance, about 1,500-1,800 people tune in, with viewership numbers increasing the longer a performance stays online.

The PSO has also invested in digital equipment for Heinz Hall to improve the quality of the recorded performances, and it plans to keep digital performances in its portfolio moving forward. The turn to digital content this season may have been unexpected, but the PSO has still crafted an engaging celebration within the challenges of a new medium and the constraints necessary to keep its musicians and staff safe.

“I’m amazingly proud of our organization for being able to continue to pivot in this environment and create meaningful musical content for our community, and celebrating this milestone in this unique way,” says Tourangeau. “We’re going to be stronger on the other end of it, there’s no doubt.”
125th Anniversary Celebration . 7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 27. $25 donation. (Includes online access for two weeks.) pittsburghsymphony.org

Trending

Misremembering a summer of protest: Comparing the Capitol riot to the racial justice movement cements a false history
When is Black Futures Month?
Black-led Community Spotlight: Tal & Bert’s stunning planters bring Pittsburgh business monumental success
How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market
Irma Freeman Center for Imagination weathers pandemic with shops, shrines, and support
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

The album Soulshowmike’s been waiting on for an entire year

By Mike Canton

The album Soulshowmike’s been waiting on for an entire year

Pittsburgh Irish Festival hosts concert honoring St. Brigid, the lesser-known female counterpart to St. Patrick

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Irish Festival hosts concert honoring St. Brigid, the lesser-known female counterpart to St. Patrick (2)

Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

INEZ reveals the making of the music video for her song "Clouds"

By Amanda Waltz

INEZ and Clara Kent behind the scenes of the "Clouds" music video
More »

Readers also liked…

Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party

By Jordan Snowden

Afro Yaqui Music Collective

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Mrs. Kasha Davis in Workhorse Queen

Pittsburgh-produced documentary Workhorse Queen looks at life after RuPaul's Drag Race

By Amanda Waltz

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council seeking applicants for Teaching Artist Opportunity Grant program

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council seeking applicants for Teaching Artist Opportunity Grant program

By Amanda Waltz

Why three Pittsburghers founded The Glowt, a parody site mocking celebrity lifestyle brands

Why three Pittsburghers founded The Glowt, a parody site mocking celebrity lifestyle brands

By Hannah Lynn

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation