Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and arts partners encourage mask wearing in #MaskUp video

The short 30-second video features "Praeludium" from Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Opus 40 and shows members of the local arts community rocking masks as they dance, play music, explore museums, and more. It was produced by the PSO and the music comes from its recent digital concert captured at Hartwood Acres as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert series.
#MaskUp from Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Vimeo.
The organizations that came together for the video include the Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, City Theatre, The Frick Pittsburgh, Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, STAYCEE PEARL dance project, The Andy Warhol Museum, and WQED Multimedia.