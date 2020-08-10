Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and arts partners encourage mask wearing in #MaskUp video

click to enlarge Screenshot from #MaskUp video

public health recommendations to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



The short 30-second video features " Praeludium" from Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Opus 40 and shows members of the local arts community rocking masks as they dance, play music, explore museums, and more. It was produced by the PSO and the music comes from its recent digital concert captured at Hartwood Acres as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert series.



"Great art touches all of our emotions and is deeply connected to the human experience. During this pandemic we’ve worked closely with colleagues in the community to learn from and to help each other through these difficult times,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the PSO, in a press release. "We believe that Pittsburgh knows how to take on a challenge, so we hope that this video message will provide some inspiration to the community to keep facing this pandemic together."

Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, City Theatre, The Frick Pittsburgh, Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, STAYCEE PEARL dance project, The Andy Warhol Museum, and WQED Multimedia.

The organizations that came together for the video include the