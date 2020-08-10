 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and arts partners encourage mask wearing in #MaskUp video | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and arts partners encourage mask wearing in #MaskUp video

By

click to enlarge Screenshot from #MaskUp video
Screenshot from #MaskUp video
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has partnered with 13 Pittsburgh arts and culture organizations to encourage the use of masks in a new video, #MaskUp. The video, released August 5, comes as a response to public health recommendations to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The short 30-second video features "Praeludium" from Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite, Opus 40 and shows members of the local arts community rocking masks as they dance, play music, explore museums, and more. It was produced by the PSO and the music comes from its recent digital concert captured at Hartwood Acres as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert series.

#MaskUp from Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Vimeo.


"Great art touches all of our emotions and is deeply connected to the human experience. During this pandemic we’ve worked closely with colleagues in the community to learn from and to help each other through these difficult times,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the PSO, in a press release. "We believe that Pittsburgh knows how to take on a challenge, so we hope that this video message will provide some inspiration to the community to keep facing this pandemic together."

The organizations that came together for the video include the Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, City Theatre, The Frick Pittsburgh, Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Glass Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, STAYCEE PEARL dance project, The Andy Warhol Museum, and WQED Multimedia.

Tags

Latest in Music

Mayor Bill Peduto issues letter to congress in support of local independent music venues

By Jordan Snowden

Inside The Mr. Roboto Project

Independent music venues come together to save their industry

By Jordan Snowden

Independent music venues come together to save their industry

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 6-12

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 6-12

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

By Jordan Snowden

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 5-11, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Two Seth Rogens drinking seltzer, as Jews do.

An American Pickle has some flavor, but could have brined a little longer

By Hannah Lynn

Mt. Lebanon native Jim Towns shares Western Pennsylvania ghost stories in American Cryptic (3)

Mt. Lebanon native Jim Towns shares Western Pennsylvania ghost stories in American Cryptic

By Rege Behe

Pittsburgh makerspaces adjust to creating during COVID-19

Pittsburgh makerspaces adjust to creating during COVID-19

By Julia Maruca

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation