Pittsburgh Steelers will display Antwon Rose Jr.’s name on helmets for whole season

click to enlarge Screencap from Pittsburgh Steelers

We don’t want him to be forgotten.



For the 2020 season, we unite as one and will wear a single name on the back of our helmets – Antwon Rose Jr.https://t.co/Li8ovGgKa7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 14, 2020





Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin contacted Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, last week to notify her of the team’s decision.

"I can't explain it," said Kenney of what it was like to get that call, according to the Steelers' blog. "It was indescribable. It's my son. And not only is one person on the team going to wear his name on their helmet. They took a vote, and the entire team is going to wear his name on their helmets. How do you even make sense of that? I wish I could give you some adjective to explain, but I can't do anything but cry. I can't do anything but cry."



