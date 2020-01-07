 Pittsburgh state House Rep. Harry Readshaw is retiring at end of year | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh state House Rep. Harry Readshaw is retiring at end of year

By

click to enlarge Harry Readshaw
Harry Readshaw
State Rep. Harry Readshaw (D-Carrick) has represented Pittsburgh's southern neighborhoods in Harrisburg for more than 25 years. Today, he announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. Readshaw is 78 years old.

"For 13 terms — that translates into 25 years — I have been blessed and humbled by being elected Pennsylvania state representative of the 36th Legislative District," said Readshaw in a statement. "Over the years, I have made so many friends and have enjoyed representing the 36th District to the best of my ability."

During his career, Readshaw has chaired a standing House committee and co-chaired the bipartisan Pennsylvania Military Community Protection committee. He currently serves as the Democratic chair of the House Professional Licensure Committee.


With this announced retirement, Jessica Benham (D-South Side) is currently the only Democrat seeking the district's nomination. HD-36, which encompasses many of Pittsburgh’s southern neighborhoods such as South Side, Allentown, Carrick, and Brookline, is more conservative than other Pittsburgh state House seats, but it still reliably votes Democratic.
Readshaw was fairly well-known for being one of the Democratic caucus' more conservative members. He consistently joined Republicans in sponsoring and voting for anti-abortion legislation, and also backed several gun-rights initiatives.

There was some speculation that after 2020, when the district maps are redrawn, HD-36 would be drawn out of existence to coincide with Readshaw retiring. But the University of Pittsburgh Center for Social & Urban Research predicts that Allegheny County will only lose the equivalent of one-third of a district and the area surrounding Allegheny County is likely to lose the equivalent of two-thirds a district.

With Readshaw retiring, the race of HD-36 is now wide open. Benham has started her campaign gathering strong support from progressives and was recently endorsed by Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith (D-West End), a more moderate legislator. Her platform is very progressive and if she won, she would become one of the first openly autistic lawmakers elected in the U.S.

However, given the district's relatively conservative voting patterns for a Democratic district, a more moderate candidate could see success there. Today, Readshaw told WESA that at least one other challenger, Democratic ward committee member Heather Kass, will seek the HD-36 seat, and he expects more to enter the race now that he has announced his retirement.


Speaking of...

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

More than 200 gather in Oakland to protest potential escalated war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

Anti-war protesters in Schenley Plaza

Pittsburgh received 50+ inches of precipitation for first time ever in consecutive years

By Ryan Deto

Vehicles during flooding on Route 51 in the South Hills

Preserving Hardcore is now Preserving Underground

By Jordan Snowden

Inside Preserving Underground
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Are you a recent college grad? Apply to drive the Wienermobile as one of Oscar Mayer's next Hotdoggers

By Amanda Waltz

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

On his first day, new Westmoreland County sheriff finds his office littered with dirty clothes and a DVD of Paul Blart: Mall Cop

By Hannah Lynn

On his first day, new Westmoreland County sheriff finds his office littered with dirty clothes and a DVD of Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

By Hannah Lynn

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters
More »

Readers also liked…

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

By Ryan Deto

Libraries take a hit from Amazon not collecting extra sales tax

Language app Duolingo uses LGBTQ-inclusive language in its lessons

By Hannah Lynn

Screencaps from language app Duolingo

Jeff Goldblum: An Appreciation

By Sarah James

Jeff Goldblum: An Appreciation
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 26-31, 2019

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

High-profile white supremacist forced out of anti-war rally by Pittsburgh protesters

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

Rep. Conor Lamb endorses Joe Biden for President, as expected

By Hannah Lynn

Anti-war protesters in Schenley Plaza

More than 200 gather in Oakland to protest potential escalated war in the Middle East

By Ryan Deto

Pat Toomey speaking on Dec. 19

Sen. Pat Toomey criticized for blocking paid family leave for 100K federal employees

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation