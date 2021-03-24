 Pittsburgh Spring Guide 2021 | Spring Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Spring Guide 2021

Don’t be alarmed by the woman making a dirt angel in her neighborhood garden plot. She’s newly vaccinated, finally released from a year of quarantine and months of dreary gray Pittsburgh skies, ready to enjoy fresh spring blooms and sunshine. People all over the city are crawling out of an unusually long hibernation, ready to return their parking chairs to their basements and refasten bike racks to their cars for that first day trip of the season. This year’s Pittsburgh City Paper Spring Guide has a little something for everyone, whether you’re dying to have a cold one outside or if you have kids itching to try out one of the city’s many playgrounds. And for dog lovers, we included some places where you can bring your pup. There are plenty of ways to make the most of this unusual spring season.






Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories
The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh
Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here
Pittsburgh to deliver thousands more blue recycling bins to homes by end of summer
Charges against 16 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested by Pittsburgh Police renewed a month before new report reveals police bias
