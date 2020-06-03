Pittsburgh Songs To Warsh Your Hands To

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Josie Norton

Even when we reach the green phase, you still should be scrubbing your hands for 20 seconds. (Don’t make us go back to red or yellow, people!) Some recommend singing the “Happy Birthday” song, but we have better plans.This is the end for you my friendI can’t forgive, I won’t forgetOn and on, we sing our songs andOn and on, the wars wage on andOn and on, we sing our songs for moreFor more(go through this once)Send me on my way (on my way)(10 times)Yeah / Uh-huh / You know what it isBlack and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow(go through this four times)I’m in Pittsburgh and it’s rainingYeah, I stand in the subway, never complainingAbout the girl who left me sadDon’t talk now, I feel so bad(go through this twice)You, if you only knewWhat I’d do for youYou, if you only knewWhat I’d do for you(only need to go through this once)Good news, good news, good newsThat’s all they wanna hearNo, they don’t like it when I’m downBut when I’m flying, oh, it make ‘em so uncomfortableSo different, what’s the difference?(only need to go through this once)Fine, electrify mineElectrify my golden toothCan’t look at your eyesWithout sparking someElectrify my heart(only need to go through this once)I shoot it, I shoot it(20 times)TO THE TUNE OF “ROW ROW ROW YOUR BOAT”Warsh, warsh, warsh your hands, gently in the Three Rivers,Merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a pierogie(go through this twice)