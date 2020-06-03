Pittsburgh Songs To Warsh Your Hands To

“This Is the End (For You My Friend)”
by Anti-Flag
This is the end for you my friend
I can’t forgive, I won’t forget
On and on, we sing our songs and
On and on, the wars wage on and
On and on, we sing our songs for more
For more
(go through this once)
“Send Me On My Way”
by Rusted Root
Send me on my way (on my way)
(10 times)
“Black and Yellow”
by Wiz Khalifa
Yeah / Uh-huh / You know what it is
Black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow
(go through this four times)
“I’m in Pittsburgh (and It’s Raining)”
by The Outcasts
I’m in Pittsburgh and it’s raining
Yeah, I stand in the subway, never complaining
About the girl who left me sad
Don’t talk now, I feel so bad
(go through this twice)
“Grown”
by Sierra Sellers
You, if you only knew
What I’d do for you
You, if you only knew
What I’d do for you
(only need to go through this once)
“Good News”
by Mac Miller
Good news, good news, good news
That’s all they wanna hear
No, they don’t like it when I’m down
But when I’m flying, oh, it make ‘em so uncomfortable
So different, what’s the difference?
(only need to go through this once)
“Buttercup”
by Jack Stauber
Fine, electrify mine
Electrify my golden tooth
Can’t look at your eyes
Without sparking some
Electrify my heart
(only need to go through this once)
“Shoot it”
by Same
I shoot it, I shoot it
(20 times)
BONUS:
TO THE TUNE OF “ROW ROW ROW YOUR BOAT”
Warsh, warsh, warsh your hands, gently in the Three Rivers,
Merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a pierogie
(go through this twice)