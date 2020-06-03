 Pittsburgh Songs To Warsh Your Hands To | Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Songs To Warsh Your Hands To

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JOSIE NORTON
CP Illustration: Josie Norton
Even when we reach the green phase, you still should be scrubbing your hands for 20 seconds. (Don’t make us go back to red or yellow, people!) Some recommend singing the “Happy Birthday” song, but we have better plans.

“This Is the End (For You My Friend)”
by Anti-Flag
This is the end for you my friend
I can’t forgive, I won’t forget
On and on, we sing our songs and
On and on, the wars wage on and
On and on, we sing our songs for more
For more
(go through this once)

“Send Me On My Way”
by Rusted Root
Send me on my way (on my way)
(10 times)



“Black and Yellow”
by Wiz Khalifa
Yeah / Uh-huh / You know what it is
Black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow, black and yellow
(go through this four times)

“I’m in Pittsburgh (and It’s Raining)”
by The Outcasts
I’m in Pittsburgh and it’s raining
Yeah, I stand in the subway, never complaining
About the girl who left me sad
Don’t talk now, I feel so bad
(go through this twice)

“Grown”
by Sierra Sellers
You, if you only knew
What I’d do for you
You, if you only knew
What I’d do for you
(only need to go through this once)


“Good News”
by Mac Miller
Good news, good news, good news
That’s all they wanna hear
No, they don’t like it when I’m down
But when I’m flying, oh, it make ‘em so uncomfortable
So different, what’s the difference?
(only need to go through this once)

“Buttercup”
by Jack Stauber
Fine, electrify mine
Electrify my golden tooth
Can’t look at your eyes
Without sparking some
Electrify my heart
(only need to go through this once)

“Shoot it”
by Same
I shoot it, I shoot it
(20 times)

BONUS:
TO THE TUNE OF “ROW ROW ROW YOUR BOAT”
Warsh, warsh, warsh your hands, gently in the Three Rivers,
Merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a pierogie
(go through this twice)

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue

Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Warsh Your Hands

By Josie Norton

Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Warsh Your Hands

Where's the mask?

By Abbie Adams

Where's the mask?

Pandemic Word Search

By CP Staff

Pandemic Word Search

Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Green is the New Yellow!

By Kevin Shepherd

Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Green is the New Yellow!
More »
More Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 3- 9, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

State Auditor General: H. Scott Conklin, Michael Lamb, Tracie Fountain, Rose “Rosie” Marie Davis, Nina Ahmad, and Christina M. Hartman

State Auditor General: H. Scott Conklin, Michael Lamb, Tracie Fountain, Rose “Rosie” Marie Davis, Nina Ahmad, and Christina M. Hartman

By Amanda Waltz

U.S. House District 18: Jerry Dickinson vs. Mike Doyle

U.S. House District 18: Jerry Dickinson vs. Mike Doyle

By Ryan Deto

State House District 20: Emily Kinkead vs. Adam Ravenstahl

State House District 20: Emily Kinkead vs. Adam Ravenstahl

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation