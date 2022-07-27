 Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Zack Keim, F3ralcat, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Zack Keim, F3ralcat, and more

By

click to enlarge Zack Keim standing in a striped shirt and holding a guitar.
Photo: Zian Meng
Zack Keim

F3ralcat - "Late Night Vibing"
This song is the epitome of smooth. It's the perfect track for, as the title suggests, late-night vibing in the car or just in your room. Pairing the dulcet tones of the sax with the sweetness of a flute was a genius move. The wordlessness of the track really lets you get lost in the melody. 10/10, no notes. "Late Night Vibing" comes off a new EP from F3ralcat called Waiting for Waifu II, now available for purchase and streaming.

Zack Keim - "Canyon"
Keim's voice is unique and pitched up in this jaunty track that seems like it should be laid over a road trip montage. It's got a vintage rock feel and is full of blazing instrumentation, including a harmonica toward the end. "Canyon" is an impressive show for Keim as someone in the midst of a redefining moment.

Pharah Phitted - "Regular"
"Regular" reminds me of a bygone era of hip hop and R&B. The vocals, paired with Pharah Phitted's rapping, recall the '90s. This one is a dancefloor bop, perfect for dancing in the summer heat. Whether you're alone in your room or out in public, this song is sure to light up your day.

Trending

Speaking of...

Chet Vincent releases new album Sat., Feb. 10, at Get Hip HQ

By Mike Shanley

Chet Vincent releases new album Sat., Feb. 10, at Get Hip HQ
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 25-31

By Jordan Snowden

A photo of crowds in front of the stage at 2021's Flood City Musical Festival

Who to see at the 2022 Deutschtown Music Festival

By Jordan Snowden

Who to see at the 2022 Deutschtown Music Festival

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 27- 2, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

GoatFest PGH returns to South Side Park with free music, fun, and animals

By Amanda Waltz

Drag queen Princess Jafar on celebrating herself every day, “loudly and proudly”

Drag queen Princess Jafar on celebrating herself every day, “loudly and proudly”

By Tereneh Idia

A piece of colorful artwork that resembles a crest. On the artwork are the words "I do not say that you are lying, I say I do not believe you"

Fiberart International artist preserves Holocaust narratives in wax

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival brings gift of music to those living with autism

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation