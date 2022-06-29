Pittsburgh Song Spotlight: New music from Quiet Hours and Bikini Islands | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Jake Levy Quiet Hours

"I Never Got To Drive The Go Karts" - Quiet Hours



"Midnight Lizard" - Bikini Islands



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Bikini Islands Bikini Islands

Midnight Lizard' was a song that started with strumming Em to A on my guitar in my living room and the words and melody for 'I like to watch you on my television' just appeared. The rest of the song kind of evolved from there," says vocalist/guitarist Kyle Wacker in an email. The rest of the band is composed of

Oskar Karst on guitar and keys, Dave Romero on bass and vocals, and Eric Neugebauer on drums and vocals.